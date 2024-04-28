 On MH370 aircraft disappearance, X user claims ‘alien’ plot. Elon Musk reacts | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On MH370 aircraft disappearance, X user claims ‘alien’ plot. Elon Musk reacts

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 12:31 PM IST

A Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014

Elon Musk has refuted a report of an alien presence after an X user shared a video claiming that a mysterious object was flying close to the MH370, an aircraft which disappeared 10 years ago.

An X user named Ashton Forbes claimed,"MH370 Drone Video. This thing is flying so close to the plane that it indicates an operation. This is not a metal sphere this is a plasma field around the orb. It’s like their own gravity well that they’re pulling forward.”

Elon Musk has refuted a report of an alien presence after an X user shared a video claiming that a mysterious object was flying close to the MH370(Reuters)
Elon Musk has refuted a report of an alien presence after an X user shared a video claiming that a mysterious object was flying close to the MH370(Reuters)

ALSO READ: A decade after MH370, are flights still at risk of vanishing off the map?

Responding to the video, Elon Musk posted,"I have seen no evidence of aliens. If I did, I would post about it on 𝕏 instantly! SpaceX has almost 6000 satellites in orbit and not once have we had to maneuver around aliens."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

MH 370 disappearance

Ten years ago, a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Last year, aerospace experts Jean-Luc Marchand and pilot Patrick Blelly called for a new search that could provide insight into the disappearance of the flight as per South China Morning Post.

The experts said that a new search could result in finding the flight in just 10 days during a lecture before the Royal Aeronautical Society in London.

Last month, AFP reported that family members of passengers lost on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 appealed to the Chinese government to continue the search that was called off over seven years ago. Li Shuce, who lost his son on the plane, told gathering media he remained "hopeful".

"I believe our kid is still alive. We are looking forward to him returning soon," he said, following discussions with government officials near the country's foreign ministry.

"He was a great kid," he added.

On Friday afternoon, more than a dozen people including Li gathered at an intersection near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, the road to which was sealed off by a row of police officers.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / On MH370 aircraft disappearance, X user claims ‘alien’ plot. Elon Musk reacts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On