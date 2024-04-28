On MH370 aircraft disappearance, X user claims ‘alien’ plot. Elon Musk reacts

Elon Musk has refuted a report of an alien presence after an X user shared a video claiming that a mysterious object was flying close to the MH370, an aircraft which disappeared 10 years ago.



An X user named Ashton Forbes claimed,"MH370 Drone Video. This thing is flying so close to the plane that it indicates an operation. This is not a metal sphere this is a plasma field around the orb. It’s like their own gravity well that they’re pulling forward.” Elon Musk has refuted a report of an alien presence after an X user shared a video claiming that a mysterious object was flying close to the MH370(Reuters)

Responding to the video, Elon Musk posted,"I have seen no evidence of aliens. If I did, I would post about it on 𝕏 instantly! SpaceX has almost 6000 satellites in orbit and not once have we had to maneuver around aliens."

MH 370 disappearance

Ten years ago, a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Last year, aerospace experts Jean-Luc Marchand and pilot Patrick Blelly called for a new search that could provide insight into the disappearance of the flight as per South China Morning Post.



The experts said that a new search could result in finding the flight in just 10 days during a lecture before the Royal Aeronautical Society in London.

Last month, AFP reported that family members of passengers lost on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 appealed to the Chinese government to continue the search that was called off over seven years ago. Li Shuce, who lost his son on the plane, told gathering media he remained "hopeful".

"I believe our kid is still alive. We are looking forward to him returning soon," he said, following discussions with government officials near the country's foreign ministry.

"He was a great kid," he added.

On Friday afternoon, more than a dozen people including Li gathered at an intersection near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, the road to which was sealed off by a row of police officers.