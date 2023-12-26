Can missing flight MH370 be found? Experts say: ‘Have done our homework and…’

Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has been missing for almost a decade but experts have now claimed that it can be found within “days” if there was a new search. Aerospace experts Jean-Luc Marchand and pilot Patrick Blelly called for a new search that could provide insight into the disappearance of the flight as per South China Morning Post. The pair said that new search could result in finding the flight in just 10 days during a lecture before the Royal Aeronautical Society in London. File photograph of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 taking off from the runway.(Agencies)

"We have done our homework. We have a proposal … the area is small and considering new capabilities it will take 10 days. It could be a quick thing. Until the wreck of MH370 is found, nobody knows (what happened). But, this is a plausible trajectory,'' Jean-Luc Marchand said as he called on the Malaysian government and Australian transport safety authority to launch a new search.

What have the experts proposed?

Both experts proposed a new search area was based on the belief the plane was purposefully hijacked and downed. Jean-Luc Marchad said that the plane was on an ''atrocious one-way journey''.

''We think, and the study that we've done has shown us, that the hijacking was probably performed by an experienced pilot. The cabin was depressurised ... and it was a soft control ditching to produce minimal debris. It was performed to not be trapped or found. Certainly, the aircraft was not visible except for the military. The guy knew that if search and rescue would be triggered, it would be on the flight path,'' he explained.

What do the experts think on what happened to the plane?

The experts argued that the plane's transponder was turned off and that the "U-turn" it did which was far away from the flight path could not have been autopilot. Noting a sudden change in direction occurred when the plane was in a ''no man's land'', the experts made the claim.

What happened to the flight MH370?

Flight MH370 with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board disappeared after leaving Kuala Lumpur Airport in southern Malaysia. It was en route to China on March 8, 2014 when the incident happened. Massive search operations went to waste as even its wreckage was not found.