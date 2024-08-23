BTS' Suga bows in apology to fans during DUI police questioning: Video surfaces

BTS' Suga showed up for police questioning at Yongsan Police Station on August 23, facing the heat over his DUI case. The South Korean rapper is under investigation after being caught drunk driving an electric scooter on August 6, 2024. Dispatch reported that Suga arrived with his head bowed, offering a heartfelt apology to his fans during the questioning. Suga undergoes police investigation for DUI, expresses deep regret(YTN)

BTS Suga arrived for questioning in DUI case

Suga, who was reported to have been assisted by the police after falling in front of Nine One Hannam and being detected with alcohol on him, appeared for questioning in response to his investigation summons. He arrived around 7:45 p.m., spoke briefly to the large press crowd outside the police station, and then went inside for further investigation.

According to YTN, the Daechwita crooner, dressed in a black suit and sporting a buzzcut, arrived for the procedure after completing his public service schedule. Speaking to the press, Suga appeared calm and composed as he addressed the incident and apologised to his fans.

(The translated statement) “Firstly, I am very sorry. I am truly reflecting on having hugely disappointed many fans and many people. I will diligently undergo the investigations. Once again, I am sorry,” Suga spoke to the press as per Koreaboo. SUGA, visibly shaken by the incident, bowed his head in apology twice: once upon arrival at the police station and again after giving his statement.

Yonhap releases new footage of BTS Suga

After JTBC, a leading K-media outlet, apologised for providing incorrect footage of the singer, new footage has surfaced, this time from Yonhap. The news outlet released new CCTV footage showing Suga driving his electric scooter. On the night of the incident, authorities detected alcohol on him and transported him to the nearest station. Subsequent blood tests revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.227%.

