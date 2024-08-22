Suspected DUI: Long Island mom kills son, 9, in wrong way crash; will face charges

A 32-year-old mother in Bay Shore, Long Island, allegedly killed her own 9-year-old son while driving under the influence, resulting in a wrong-way crash on Southern State Parkway. Scenes of a deadly crash on Long Island. A woman was allegedly driving under the influence, leading to wrong-way multiple car crash on the Southern State Parkway. The accident killed her son (9) on August 22. (CBS News )

As reported by ABC7, the police said that the accident happened around 2:30 am local time on Thursday, August 22, near exit 42 in Islip. The eastbound lanes in the area were ultimately shut down, with traffic being diverted.

The Long Island mother, behind the wheel of a 2022 Mitsubishi SUV, is said to have been taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip. The Centerport resident reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries. The mishap led to a four car pile-up, with passengers of three other vehicles also being taken to the South Side Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital. They have all survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

As for the 9-year-old boy who succumbed to his fate in the crash, the deputy previously pursuing the wrong-way vehicle, attempting to pull the car over, found the child in the back of the vehicle. CPR was performed, first responders also used an automated external defibrillator to save his life. He was also taken to the hospital where he later died.

Details of the four-car Long Island crash revealed

New York State Police Major Stephen J. Udice said that the engine of the car going the wrong way flew out into the woods “some distance from the collision point” due to the crash's impact.

“Well prior to that collision,” a patrol officer tried to stop the wrong-way driver. However, the 32-year-old woman, whose name hasn't been released to the public, didn't stop and continued speeding ahead. The Police Major also informed that the driver was even spotted going the wrong direction on Sunrise Highway – five miles from the scene of the accident – before the tragedy unfolded.

Udice described the horrifying accident as a “very severe collision. It was a head-on collision.” He further told the reporters, “The damage to the vehicles was extensive.”

His mother was given a field sobriety test at the scene. The results were not released publicly, but she will be reportedly facing charges. “What I can tell you is that she has not been charged, but that doesn't mean that she won't be charged,” Udice said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney and the state Attorney General's Office will be investigating the accident.

“This was a traumatic event for all those involved,” Suffolk County Deputy Undersheriff John Beck said. He added that the deputy sheriff who removed the young boy from the SUV “will have the image of this young boy’s face forever etched in his memory.”