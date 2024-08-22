Bronx: 3 teens stabbed after fight breaks out in playground

Three teenagers were stabbed in the heat of a fight that broke out on a Bronx playground in New York City on Wednesday, authorities said. A fight escalated into stabbing on Prospect Playground in Bronx, New York City, on Wednesday. Three teen boys were hurt. (NYC Parks)

According to PIX11 News, the incident happened on Prospect Avenue around 6 pm local time.

Individuals hurt in the brawl include a 15-year-old boy, whos suffered a laceration to his back, a second 15-year-old boy stabbed in the torso and a 16-year boy stabbed in the left thigh.

It's unclear what led to the fight that eventually developed into a stabbing at Prospect Playground.

The investigation is ongoing.

This news comes over a week after 39-year-old Clarence Woodward was arrested in connection with the double stabbing of two men inside the 24-hour 303 Laundromat in the Bronx. The stabbing happened on August 8.

Woodward was charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of assault, according to police. Victims included a 47-year-old man stabbed in the back. Another man, stabbed in the legs, torso and back, was pronounced dead in the aftermath at Lincoln Hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.