Bronx: 3 teens stabbed after fight breaks out in playground
Three teenage boys were stabbed after a fight escalated on a Bronx playground on Wednesday.
Three teenagers were stabbed in the heat of a fight that broke out on a Bronx playground in New York City on Wednesday, authorities said.
According to PIX11 News, the incident happened on Prospect Avenue around 6 pm local time.
Individuals hurt in the brawl include a 15-year-old boy, whos suffered a laceration to his back, a second 15-year-old boy stabbed in the torso and a 16-year boy stabbed in the left thigh.
It's unclear what led to the fight that eventually developed into a stabbing at Prospect Playground.
The investigation is ongoing.
This news comes over a week after 39-year-old Clarence Woodward was arrested in connection with the double stabbing of two men inside the 24-hour 303 Laundromat in the Bronx. The stabbing happened on August 8.
Woodward was charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of assault, according to police. Victims included a 47-year-old man stabbed in the back. Another man, stabbed in the legs, torso and back, was pronounced dead in the aftermath at Lincoln Hospital.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.