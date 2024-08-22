Elon Musk foreclosing on $13m LA home of Willy Wonka actor; owners say ‘no tragedy here’ because…

Elon Musk's former Los Angeles home overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club is back on the market for nearly $13 million. The 53-year-old billionaire is foreclosing on the California estate that upholds the legacy of late Hollywood icon Gene Wilder. Regarded as a “piece of Hollywood history,” according to the Tuesday listing with Westside Estate Agency's Drew Meyers, this estate was once owned by the legendary Willy Wonka actor. Located in Bel-Air, LA, California, Elon Musk's house was listed on Tuesday with Westside Estate Agency for nearly $13 million dollars.

As per Mansion Global, the late Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) star purchased this house for around $300,000 in 1976. It was eventually sold for a bit over $2.7 million in 2007, as shown by PropertyShark records.

Elon Musk's history with the LA house

Eventually, in 2013, the Tesla boss snagged the place for $6.75 million, expanding his property portfolio in the city. However, the supposed match made in heaven shattered in 2020 when Musk announced on his social media that he was “selling almost all physical possessions” and “will own no house." Despite parting ways with the property, he still wanted its pristine authenticity to be retained at all costs. “Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder's old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any of its soul.”

Also read | Diddy named in new $666,000 lawsuit filed by imprisoned cartel member over drug business; 50 Cent reacts

The exterior of Elon Musk's Bel-Air property.(Westside Estate Agency via Drew Meyers)

Who else owned the Bel-Air estate?

What better way to keep the promise than to sell it to another member of the Wilder family? The wish was fulfilled as filmmaker Walker-Pearlman, the nephew of the Willy Wonka actor, and his wife, screenwriter Elizabeth Hunter, bought the place for $7 million that very year.

The deal was complex, as Musk originally listed the house for $9.5 million. However, the couple couldn't afford it. They went on to finance their purchase with a $6.7 million loan provided by the former owner himself, Elon Musk. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2022 that the Tesla CEO struck a similar agreement with Wilder's nephew, as cited on his X profile, that the house's originality would be preserved. It was an easy answer for Pearlman, who had basically spent his childhood years there and was all too familiar with the place.

Cut to last year's writers' and actors' strikes. The creative couple fell back on payments they owed Musk.

The outside area of Elon Musk's Bel-Air house. (Westside Estate Agency via Drew Meyers)

First step towards foreclosure: No ill-will between Musk and Gene Wilder's nephew

WSJ further notes that Musk's reps filed a notice of default in July, ultimately beginning the foreclosure process. As per the notice, Musk could also sell the place after 90 days. In keeping with his 2020 promise, the SpaceX boss has indeed decided to sell the property for $12.95 million.

Also read | Pokemon fans will love this Japanese airline: World's 1st in-flight safety video featuring Pikachu, Eevee and others

Despite having to renounce their initial claims to the house, the old owners told WSJ they are “at peace” with Musk's decision to foreclose. Instead of riling any claims of bad blood between them and the tech titan, the couple expressed their gratitude to him.

Kidney-shaped pool in the outside area.(Westside Estate Agency vai Drew Meyers)

“There's no tragedy here. Elon gave us a magical opportunity. I have no complaints,” Walker-Pearlman said in the interview. Wilder's nephew added that he and his wife “owe him such a spiritual debt.”

Although Drew Meyers refused to comment on the ongoing situation, he said, “The seller would love [the house] to stay true to its roots. It's the last of the Mohicans. [Properties] just don't come up, it has that vine that's just unbelievable.”

About the Los Angeles house owned by Gene Wilder and Elon Musk

Robert Byrd was a distinguished architect who built many Los Angeles homes. He was linked to many Hollywood celebrities' properties and also built the white-shingle house in 1951.

Room view from Elon Musk's Los Angeles house. (Westside Estate Agency via Drew Meyers)

The “timeless” house at 10930 Chalon Rd, which Meyers says “sits directly on the golf course, on almost an acre which is pretty ridiculous,” spans over 2,700 square feet. The listing records some of its eye-catching highlights, including original wood-beamed ceilings, cosy fireplaces and an open layout.

In addition, the “heart of the home includes a uniquely designed circular bar area”, and the gourmet kitchen are heart-pounding additions. The house, merging “classic design with modern potential,” has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and far-reaching views of lush surroundings, as well as the Los Angeles skyline.

The classic estate also includes multiple outdoor seating areas, offering room for alfresco dining, relaxation and stunning golf course views. The outdoor space also features manicured gardens and a pool.

(See the estate's pictures here.)