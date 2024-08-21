Diddy named in new $666,000 lawsuit filed by imprisoned cartel member over drug business; 50 Cent reacts

A self-proclaimed member of the Sinaloa drug cartel imprisoned in Colorado filed a new lawsuit against disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and Bad Boy Entertainment, claiming that the rapper destroyed his illicit drug business. 50 Cent had previously also shared his two cents on Diddy's video "apology" video after CNN released the old surveillance footage that captured the "Bad Boy" brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Alfredo P Gonzalez sought $666,000 in damages. However, on August 12, Chief US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain dismissed the case filed in May in the Southern District of New York.

Gonzalez's complaint again connects Diddy to some of the previously cited allegations against him. Named in several previously filed suits, the “Bad Boy for Life” has been accused of misconduct like sexual assault and sexual trafficking, among others. The Sinaloa drug cartel member's suit also asserts that Combs and his associates ruined his reputation in the criminal underworld when he refused to help Diddy's alleged requests to traffic minors for parties.

Diddy's “business partners” purportedly called Gonzalez in 2021, saying that the rapper wanted to “set up some business deal with the Sinaloa Cartel.”

Once Gonzalez, incarcerated in Centennial Correctional Facility in Canon City, declined to assist him, Combs allegedly threatened the plaintiff his life would be made “hell," thanks to the "power [Combs] has in the streets. Soon after that, the cartel member claims to have lost his New York-based drug business contacts.

Why was the new lawsuit against Diddy dismissed?

As reported by NewsNation, Judge Swain ruled that the plaintiff barely had any legal standing to sue the controversial artist because his damages were tied to illegal activities not protected by the law. Furthermore, the court found his accusations lacking “any arguable basis either in law or in fact.”

Additionally, the judge denied Gonzalez the chance to amend his complaint as the defects could not be addressed by amendment.

Although Gonzalez is reportedly infamous for filing bizarre lawsuits against Joe Biden, the FBI, the CIA, and others, his recent accusations against Diddy only add sparks to a never-ending series of controversies he's been involved in.

50 Cent continues his streak as an outspoken Diddy critic

Rapper 50 Cent, a longstanding critic of Diddy, was stunned by the latest allegations against Combs. Sharing the NewNation article on a now-deleted Instagram post, he again launched his tirade against P Diddy.

“Ok, I have seen it all WTF is going on here,” he captioned the post.

Cent has been mercilessly roasting Diddy since a flurry of allegations against him started making the news. A few weeks ago, he opened up about his ties with his collaborator. Claiming he never partied with his archrival, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “Puff is a businessperson; when (people call him) a producer, I see people that were taken advantage of, who produced things that he took from them.”

“He got the credit. He's not a producer. He's been able to take advantage of the business and the creatives in it.”

In his THR interview, Diddy's outspoken critic even dissed him as a perpetual liar. 50 is also producing a Netflix documentary on the embattled rapper.

More trouble for Diddy

According to TMZ, Adria English, who's already suing Diddy for allegedly sex-trafficking her at his White Parties, has now also filed a police report against him. Many of her allegations, listed in the suit, date back to the early 2000s.