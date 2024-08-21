Pokemon fans will love this Japanese airline: World's 1st in-flight safety video featuring Pikachu, Eevee and others

Pika Pika! All Otakus will want to hitch a ride on this Japanese airline, which has now made in-flight safety instructions adorably accessible by partnering with Pokemon. The Pokemon-themed in-flight safety video started playing in Japan's All Nippon Airways on August 15, 2024. It expands the airlines' collaboration with The Pokemon Company, which initially launched special Pikachu and Eevee jets in 2023.

The latest safety video by Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) features several beloved Pokemon characters, including Pikachu, Eevee, Jigglypuff, Rotom, Emolga, and others. Each fan-favourite character plays a pivotal role in demonstrating better use of belts, oxygen masks, and other significant in-flight features. The playful clip succinctly digs into the list of do's and don'ts that passengers must follow during their airborne journey.

The innovative video is evidently unmissable, and Pokemon characters' undying charm easily captivates passengers, representing numerous safety scenarios.

While Jigglypuff details the smoking restrictions, the initial scene also sees a passenger helping the endearing Pikachu buckle up. Eevee and Pikachu appear on the screen on several accounts, owing to fans' evergreen love for these characters. Intended for all ages, ANA's Pokemon safety video maintains the standards for the in-flight instructions pedagogy, sprinkling it with an adequate dose of entertainment.

“With this collaboration, we aim to provide excitement to our customers and provide an in-flight safety video that can be enjoyed by people of all ages,” the Japanese airline says in its official description of the footage.

Watch the in-flight safety video featuring Pokemon

More about the special Pokemon airplanes

This latest addition to ANA's collaboration with the Pokemon Company flaunts only one branch of the expansive partnership. Their “Pokemon Air Adventures” team-up has also resulted in vibrant displays of character-themed aircraft—the Eevee Jet HH (launched in September 2023) and Pikachu Jet NH (launched in June 2023). These airplanes are decked with numerous Pokemon characters, both on the inside and outside of the jets. The safety videos will be shown on these aircraft starting from August 15, 2024.

According to ANA's official website, passengers onboard these planes will receive their refreshments like cold drinks in Pokemon-themed air cups. Flight attendants are also expected to wear uniform caprons flaunting visual elements from the long-running anime.

Special het flight souvenirs—a Japanese wooden tag, commemorative sticker, and Pokemon-style boarding certificate—will also be distributed to the passengers on the special jets. However, souvenir distribution is only valid for a limited period and may not be available on some routes or irregular flights.

In-flight entertainment features Pokemon-related content such as Pokemon Kids TV and POKETOON. The Pikachu and Eevee jets will be in service until around 2028.

A message addressing features onboard the Pikachu Jet reads: "The "Pikachu Jet NH" aircraft features a livery designed for ANA, in which the Sky High Pokémon Rayquaza is depicted across the entire fuselage to create a vivid effect.

"Charizard, Latias, Latios, Vivillon, and other flying Pokémon from all over the Pokémon world move together with Pikachu toward the shining rays of hope and endless possibilities of an interconnected world. Pokémon are also hidden inside the engines, so please keep an eye out for them when boarding on your next adventure with the Pikachu Jet!"

On the other hand, the Eevee Jet is described as: “Eevee has the potential to evolve into various forms. Eevee and its Evolutions, such as Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, are depicted decisively moving forward into the future together with Pikachu. With an air of hope, they take off on a journey into the skies together with people flying to new places.”