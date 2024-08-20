 One Piece Episode 1117 delayed: Check out new release date and time, watch teaser trailer - Hindustan Times
One Piece Episode 1117 delayed: Check out new release date and time, watch teaser trailer

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 20, 2024 11:42 PM IST

One Piece Episode 1117 has been delayed, keep reading to know the new release date and time

With exciting new developments in the past few episodes, One Piece fans are eagerly awaiting Episode 1117. Much to their dismay, the popular anime has experienced an unexpected delay, meaning there won't be a new episode this week. However, the show has now confirmed the updated release date, bringing some respite to the fans. So, here's all you need to know:

One Piece Episode 1117 release date and time

The episode titled, The Log of the Turbulent Revolution! The Revolutionary Army Maneuvers in Secret!, is set to arrive on Sunday, September 1, at 9:30 am JST. This translates to a night-time release for the US audiences. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time zoneTimeDateDay
PDT5:30 pmAugust 31Saturday
CDT7:30 pmAugust 31Saturday
EDT8:30 pmAugust 31Saturday
GMT12:30 amSeptember 1Sunday
IST6:00 amSeptember 1Sunday
ACST9:30 amSeptember 1Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1117?

One Piece Episode 1117 will first begin airing in Japan on local network Fuji TV. Shortly after the initial broadcast, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Alternatively, fans can stream it on Netflix, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1117?

One Piece creators shared the teaser poster for Episode 1117, along with the YouTube link for its trailer on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday. Based on the clip, One Piece fans can expect to see a major plot build-up, with Sabo finally meeting with Dragon and Ivankov. Speculative theories suggest that there is a strong likelihood of flashback scenes featuring the trio. Should it happen, fans can expect to see a brand-new revelation.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
