One Piece Chapter 1124 full spoilers leaked online, check out release date and time

Good news for One Piece fans! The release date for the next chapter of Eiichiro Oda's popular manga series has now been confirmed. As Chapter 1124 is set to arrive in just a week's time, the spoilers have already been leaked online, with the title of the chapter expected to be “Best Friend.” So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release: One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers have been leaked online on social media(Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1124 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1124 is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 26, at 12 am JST, which translates to a daytime release for US audiences. It will be the manga's last release for the month due to a break in Oda's schedule. On the bright side, this means that fans can expect a new chapter every week in September. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the exact schedule based on your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 am August 25 Sunday CDT 10:00 am August 25 Sunday EDT 11:00 am August 25 Sunday GMT 3:00 pm August 25 Sunday IST 8:30 pm August 25 Sunday ACST 12:30 am August 26 Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1124?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience. Alternatively, fans can also read One Piece Chapter 1124 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.

Are there any spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1124?

As Chapter 1124 is set to arrive in just one week, the spoilers have already been leaked online. Based on the brief spoilers shared on X, formerly Twitter, the cover story continues with Yamato's journey and her heroic move, which saved the life of a woman. The spoilers then highlight a series of revelations: Kid's loss to the Shanks and Blackbeard and Luffy's victory over Law.

As Morgan tries to spread the news, Vivi gets into a fight with him, forcing him to stay quiet. Meanwhile, when Akainu contacts Egghead, he receives an answer from Kizaru. Upon being accused by Akainu of failing in Egghead, Kizaru fired back with tears in his eyes, saying, “Have you ever killed your best friend? If you doubt me, come here and see for yourself.”

The spoilers continue to add that the next scene brings the Straw Hats to the forefront. As they grieve about failing to rescue Vegapunk, Lilith wakes up and reassures them that they didn't fail before shockingly revealing that she herself is Vegapunk. The chapter then ends with her celebrating with the Straw Hats as they head to the Elbaf. Meanwhile, the final panel shows a silhouette drinking on the coast of Elbaf, saying, “Come.”