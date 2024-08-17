 One Piece Episode 1116: Release date, time, where to watch, teaser and more - Hindustan Times
One Piece Episode 1116: Release date, time, where to watch, teaser and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 17, 2024 12:48 AM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of One Piece Episode 1116; check out teaser trailer

Good news for One Piece fans! The wait for Episode 1116 is finally over, as it is set to arrive on Saturday, August 17. With the previous episode delivering intense fight sequences featuring Kuzan, the anticipation for the next set of developments in the plot is brewing among fans. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:

One Piece Episode 1116 is set to arrive this weekend
One Piece Episode 1116 is set to arrive this weekend

One Piece Episode 1116 release date and regional timings

One Piece Episode 1116, titled Let's Go Get It! Buggy's Big Declaration is set to arrive on Sunday, August 18, at 9:30 am JST. This translates to a nighttime release for US audiences on Saturday. However, as the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT5:30 pmAugust 17Saturday
CDT7:30 pmAugust 17Saturday
EDT8:30 pmAugust 17Saturday
GMT12:30 amAugust 18Sunday
IST6:00 amAugust 18Sunday
ACST9:30 amAugust 18Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1116?

The upcoming One Piece Episode 1116 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV. Shortly after the initial broadcast, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1116?

In the previous episode, fans saw Kuzan reluctantly teaming up with Blackbeard, only to receive a brutal blow from Garp. Considering the gripping plotline so far, the upcoming Episode 1116 is likely to showcase Kuzan recovering and getting back on his feet. Based on the teaser trailer, fans can also expect to see the episode bring Buggy to the centre stage. Additionally, speculative theories suggest that Titanic Captains' motives could also be revealed.

One Piece Episode 1116: Release date, time, where to watch, teaser and more
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
