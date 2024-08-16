Judges for Netflix's Building the Band music reality competition confirmed: See who they are!

Liam Payne's old One Direction days have come full circle, as he will officially be joining Nicole Scherzinger as mentor and judge on Netflix's forthcoming music competition series Building the Band. The former Pussycat Dolls member was one of the most prominent guest judges on The X Factor when 1D members auditioned as solo candidates. They ultimately came together under the band's banner per her and Simon Cowell's suggestion. Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne and Kelly Rowland will serve as mentors and judges on Netflix's Building the Band series.

Destiny Child's Kelly Rowland will also serve as the Netflix show's mentor and judge alongside Payne and Scherzinger. Meanwhile, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean will take on the role of the series host. It's safe to say that all leading talents attached to the show as its faces are fluent in what it takes to make a music band get off the ground and reach the higher flights of success.

However, that's not all there is to it. According to Deadline, additional guest judges will be revealed in the future as the show's filming process is slated to commence this summer.

Building the Band concept revealed

The self-explanatory title details the Netflix reality competition show's purpose—to discover the next great music group. However, the steps to the final lineup announcement are laden with mystery in the style of the streamer's other beloved reality series, Love is Blind. Singers are expected to be in full control of their fates as they form their own bands in individual “booths” without actually seeing each other.

If musical compatibility, chemistry, connection and merit are on the cards, it will be a match made in music heaven. Ultimately, as in the case of every music group's future, the members, who've never seen each other before, will come together to play out their choreographies and styles.

Further describing the show's concept, executive producer Cat Lawson says, “Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first.”

"With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming, who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!”