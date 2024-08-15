Love is Blind UK Reunion to air this August: Here's what we know

UK’s beloved series Love is Blind has revealed its release date and timing for the Reunion episode. The season’s most awaited episode will be released on Netflix this August! Love is Blind UK Reunion Release Date and Time (Instagram)

The Reunion special of Love is Blind UK is expected to stream five days after the Season 1 finale announces the winners to the world. The show's final episodes will hit the screen on August 21. It's speculated that these episodes will reveal which couples will get married and who will choose to break up.

The show will be hosted by the married couple Emma and Matt Willis, who will ask contestants questions about their lives and experiences on the show. Questions about the relationships of contestants off-screen are anticipated, and more will be disclosed about the couple’s lifestyle in the real world.

Love is Blind UK Reunion release date and time

Releasing on August 26, the exclusive reunion episode will stream on Netflix according to British Summer time. However, this means that accessibility to the show will differ for international fans according to their time zones.

Time zone Time Day Date BST 9:00 PM Monday August 26, 2024 ET 4:00 PM Monday August 26, 2024 PT 1:00 PM Monday August 26, 2024 GMT + 2 10:00 PM Monday August 26, 2024 IST 1:30 AM Tuesday August 27, 2024

What will be in store for the fans?

As reported by Business Insider, the Reunion will not be live; rather, it will be pre-recorded. This might not be good news for fans who love to watch drama live on screen. However, the wait to watch the Reunion after the finale will be less than usual, speeding up delivery to the audience.

Even though it is not official, there are speculations that all six couples—Ollie and Demi, Tom and Maria, Steven and Sabrina, Freddie and Catherine, Bobby and Jasmine, and Nicole and Benaiah—will star in the Reunion.

Fans also hope to see former contestant Sam, who was stuck in a love triangle with Nicole and Benaiah. Sam’s presence in the episode is expected to spark drama between the couple. Ultimately, the Reunion aims to bring life to unexpected turns and reveal unknown facts about the couples.