Another LA celebrity home burgled: Love Island alum robbed of $1.2 m in 6 minute raid

Former Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti is the latest victim to the ongoing slew of Los Angeles celebrity home burglaries this year. Former Love Island UK winner Davide Sanclimenti's LA house robbed. Reality star faces a loss of nearly $1.2 million. (Instagram)

The Italian reality TV star, who won the 2022 dating show series with ex-girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, informed his fans of the misfortune via Instagram on Wednesday. “Within six minutes,” Davide witnessed a massive loss of possessions worth nearly $1.2 million (£930,000).

Davide implied his LA home invasion was the reason why he's been quiet on social media: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has displayed their concern and DMing me and asking why I have been quiet over socials.”

The 2022 Love Island UK winner also shared pictures of his walk-in wardrobe on his Instagram Stories. Displaying empty shelves - with a few items, including a Christian Dior bag, strewn on the floor, the distressed reality TV star shared, “As you all know I'm living in LA atm [at the moment]. Our home got broken into and was robbed of nearly $1.2m worth of precious and personal belongings gone within 6 minutes.”

Davide Sanclimenti shared the devastating news on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. (Instagram / @davidesancli)

“Just goes to show the saying is true, ‘the evil always target the pure-hearted’ but I'm trying to stay positive that the good people will always win in the end!,” he added before saying that he would be changing his house soon following “a few days to reset.”

Daily Mail UK further reported that Davide's safe was also stolen. The housebreakers supposedly extracted it from a closet using a drill.

Davide Sanclimenti's relationship history

Sanclimenti and his then-girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have reportedly broken up twice since they won the UK reality series. They first parted ways in June 2023. Despite getting back together shortly after that, they most recently parted ways in January 2024.

The Love Island alum's heart-rending announcement was shared on social media while his ex was away vacationing in Portofino.

Previously informing her social media followers of her solo trip to Italy, she said, "So I'm currently in beautiful Italy on my own having a lovely few days just because I wanted to.

"And I think spending time on your own and taking yourself away, taking yourself to be on your own, being your own best friend - which I relate back to the book is partly why I want you guys to read it and why I am the way I am - why being on your own isn't scary.

“Why having the confidence to go on a holiday on your own - you don't need anyone in your life.”

The theft at Davide's LA estate comes amid numerous celebrity homes becoming the target of similar invasions. Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are some other renowned actors whose houses were broken into earlier this month. In both cases, the houses were robbed in broad daylight when the residents weren't home.