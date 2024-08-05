LA celebrity home invasion slew continues with Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson's residence as the latest victim

Los Angeles is typically the hub of Hollywood A-listers' residences, given the place's pop-culture climate and centrality in the nation's film and TV industry. However, this sprawling Southern California city has become the victim of a barrage of home invasions, with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's house facing the brunt of it. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson(Instagram)

This news comes hot on the heels of Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's LA property being burglarised. The case shares certain similarities with the burglary at Hyland's place, as the burglars reportedly hit Hanks' estate when the actor couple was out of town.

Also read | Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax out of ICU after 'complex trauma’ but will have to face…

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's LA home burglarised

TMZ first broke the news. Law enforcement officials said the incident happened a few weeks ago when housebreakers attempted to break into the Forrest Gump actor's guest house on the property. Thieves smashed the glass to get in, that too, in broad daylight. Ultimately, the security system rang the alarm after the glass was hit. However, that didn't stop the burglars from waltzing into the property.

Sources claim the thieves didn't actually make it to the main house. Officials also stated that the case didn't necessarily single out Hanks and Wilson as targets. It appears to be another addition to the area's ongoing slew of home invasions.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split was caused by THIS reason: Reports

It remains unclear as to what was stolen. The actor couple will have to tally their belongings to shortlist the missing items, if any, and their worth. The active investigation has yet to announce any arrests made.

TMZ further reported that criminals involved in the robberies in the area have even resorted to extreme measures in some cases, with victims being tied inside their residences.

Fortunately, Tom and Rita were absent on the day of the mishap, saving them from a possibly unimaginable development.

Among the couple's several luxurious estates, their best-know mansion is their $26 million Pacific Palisades residence in Los Angeles. According to Architectural Digest, their three-storied grand property has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Sitting atop a cliffside, it overlooks the ocean and was originally built in 1996. Following its significant remodelling update in 2006, it now included amenities like a cliffside swimming pool and deck area, a wine cellar and a tree-lined motor court. Designed by Gwathmey Siegel, Hanks swooped the residence in 2010, the same year he reprised his iconic Pixar character, Woody, in Toy Story 3.