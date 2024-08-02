Modern Family star Sarah Hyland catches LA house invasion on camera

Adding to a string of celebrity burglaries this year, Sarah Hyland's Los Angeles home just became the newest victim of a scary intrusion – the scariest bit: she saw the hooded housebreakers. US model Sarah Hyland attends the Audi pre-Emmys party in West Hollywood.(AFP)

The Modern Family star's LA residence was burglarised on Saturday, but it wasn't quite night yet, police sources told TMZ. According to officials' statement, the frightening break-in happened while it was still daylight out.

Fortunately, Hyland was not at the receiving end of the alarming development directly as she is said to have been out of town at the time the crime broke out. Despite her in-person absence, she got to witness the incident as she caught masked individuals breaking into her place after getting an alert from her home security system.

Per official claims, the suspects gained entry into Hyland's property by breaking a glass window, which subsequently alerted her security system. Even though Sarah was away from her sweet abode, she reportedly contacted the police after seeing the surveillance footage on her phone, which caught two masked men walking out of her LA home's front door.

However, the burglars were long before the cops' arrival. Sources told the outlet that the place was as silent as ever by the time law-enforcement officials turned up. Police has yet to arrest any suspect under the ongoing active investigation.

As the cops await Hyland's return, it remains unclear if anything valuable was looted from her crib. Sarah would have to conduct an inventory to cross-check an possibly missing items and their worth. She's the latest victim to the long list of LA-based robberies this year after stars like Marlon Wayans and Bhad Bhabie's abodes suffered a similar fate.

Abotu Sarah Hyland's Los Angeles mansion

The Modern Family alum purchased her Los Angeles place ahead of her marriage to The Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams. She reportedly unloaded $3.92 million to bag the modern farmhouse property in Studio City, California.

The two-story mansion was built in 2018 and has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms that encompass a 5,872 square feet area. According to Architectural Digest, the place is packed with modern amenities, including an incredible theatre with stadium seating and midnight blue walls. The couple also enjoys the luxurious presence of a pristine blue pool with an inset spa, a unique dining room with an ebony hardwood ceiling and state of the art lighting fixtures.

Hyland's house is equipped with smart house capabilities, as lighting, sound systems and security cameras are all remotedly operable, which presumably allowed the former Love Island USA host to catch the housebreakers on camera, even if from afar.