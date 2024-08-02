Kanye West's $39m Malibu mansion, which was ‘left to rot,’ finally finds a buyer

Kanye West has been trying to get his gutted Malibu mansion off his back for a while now. According to online records, the beachfront property has seemingly finally found its happy ending without him. FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers, on March 11, 2022, in Los Angeles.(AP)

The long-abandoned estate was initially meant to have a major makeover, which was never completed. Presumably, as life and numerous controversies caught up to Ye, the rapper resorted to desperate measures as well to unload the place. Slashing down its original $53 million price tag from January, he took the bullet for a $14 million loss, bringing the asking price down to $39 million in April 2024.

Although Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, whose brokerage sold Ye's old 24844 Malibu Road house, confirmed to People that the estate is in escrow, the final price is a mystery as the sale has yet to close.

What Ye's Malibu property looked like before it was gutted; Part 1.(The Oppenheim Group)

Kanye West's Malibu mansion's history

The Vultures album-maker purchased the home for $57 million in 2021. The place, which has a view of the Pacific Ocean from each room, has since been stripped of all its interior fittings. In June, the once luxurious house was revealed to be a victim of rusting railings and decrepit conditions due to abandonment in June.

In a lawsuit filing obtained by the outlet, Tony Saxon, who claimed to have been employed as a project manager in September 2021, reportedly came on as a full-time security guard and live-in caretaker for the house. He appears to have informed West about several safety hazards the residence harbours, including “workers unsafely demolishing various parts of the house with no safety equipment.”

What Ye's Malibu property looked like before it was gutted; Part 2.(The Oppenheim Group)

Saxon was allegedly fired in November 2021 after he “refused to engage in unlawful conduct or to engage in activity that would further cause him physical injury,” West supposedly told him, “If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore and you’ll just see me on TV.” Saxon also alleged he was forced to work a 16-hour shift a day and sleep in “makeshift conditions” on the ground with his coat as the bedding. West reportedly ignored his complaints.

Ye's Malibu residence has 4,000 feet of interior space, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and about 1,500 square feet of outdoor living area. Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando designed it.

What Ye's Malibu property looked like before it was gutted; Part 3.(The Oppenheim Group)

Despite its current uninhabitable conditions, with missing walls, per TMZ's report, the Selling Sunset star hyped the place as a "unique home for a unique and discerning buyer. Though a blank canvas, Oppenheim admitted that it was a priviledge to sell the residence designed by the acclaimed architect Tadao Ando, who has worked on fewer than 20 homes in the US (including Beyonce and Jay-Z's $200 million Malibu property).