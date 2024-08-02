Tom Cruise engineering epic Paris Olympics closing ceremony stunt: ‘Expect a major Hollywood production’ | Report

Tom Cruise is ready for another Mission Impossible as he is reportedly poised to make a major appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony. TOPSHOT - US actor Tom Cruise watches the victory ceremony of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024.(AFP / Oli SCARFF)

The A-list has been a significant presence at the ongoing international multi-sports contest in the French capital, and if reports hold any truth, he will also be the person responsible to pass the flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

According to Deadline, the man who makes the impossible possible in fear-defying stunts and whatnot, will be literally “dropping in” when the Olympic flag is passed on to the 2028 host city for the Games. The Summer Olympics will be held from July 14 to 30, 2028.

What will Tom Cruise' epic stunt for the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony look like?

Although details of Cruise's epic stunt for the Closing Ceremony are tight under wraps, a purportedly reliable source told the outlet that the audience can “expect a major Hollywood production.” However, what's known so far is that Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will hand over the Olympic flag to LA Mayor Karen Bass.

Meanwhile, TMZ, who was the first to report on Tom's supposed involvement in the closing gala, claimed that the actor will be rappelling down from the top of Stade de France, thereby landing on the stadium field with the official Olympic flag in his possession. As logistics for the French portion of the stunt are still being worked out, sources claimed that Cruise might enlist the help of a stunt double to stick the landing on the field.

The TV broadcast will likely also showcase a pre-recorded film, with focus on Cruise's journey with the Olympic flag as he flies in an airplane from France to Los Angeles. Here, he is expected to skydive to the Hollywood sign.

According to TMZ's sources, Tom actively initiated the discussions around this epic presentation by approaching the International Olympic Committee, suggesting a series of stunts as a way bridge the Paris and LA Games. The widely loved actor also helped carry the Olympic torch through Los Angeles in 2004 ahead of the Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.

The Opening Ceremony saw notable talents including Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, and Celine Dion among others kick-off the major spectacle.

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 11. Mike Tirico and Jimmy Fallon will co-host the event on NBC. They will join NBC Sports' Terry Gannon and former Team USA Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski.