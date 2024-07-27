Celine Dion gets teary-eyed while performing at the Paris Olympics 2024 amid Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion made a powerful return to the stage at the Paris Olympics 2024, amid her struggles with the stiff person syndrome. After a three-year hiatus due to major health issues, she performed on Friday at the opening ceremony of the Olympics, leaving the audience speechless. Singer Celine Dion performed at the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)(AP)

Celine Dion’s heartfelt performance at the Olympics

Dion was at the top of the Eiffel Tour in Paris as she sang Hymne A L’Amour by Edith Piaf. Her performance was the last act of the opening ceremony. She wore an exquisite high-neck gown for her performance, covered with crystals, and its long sleeves stitched with a cape and beaded tassels, as reported by Page Six. The singer was seen holding back her tears during her performance on stage as this was her first performance after she left her Las Vegas residency in 2021 to focus on her health. She opted for a dark smokey eye make-up and pulled her hair back into a low bun.

Kelly Clarkson, who was the host of the programme, was moved to tears by the My Heart Will Go On singer’s performance. She said, “I actually can’t talk. That was really beautiful.” She further added, “People who don’t know her story and what she has been going through physically. It’s just incredible what she has overcome. To have that moment. She is a vocal athlete. She is incredible.”

A few reports suggested that the singer was paid a whopping $2 million for her performance, however, a rep for the Olympics said, “Contrary to some media reports, the performers at the Paris 2024 Games ceremonies will not receive a fee for their performance. Their decision to perform under these conditions reflects their desire to be part of a historic event for France and for the world of sports.”

Celine Dion’s struggles with her health

The 56-year-old is diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called stiff person syndrome. She revealed the news to the public in December 2022, a year after her exit from the stage performances when she first experienced muscle spasms. The syndrome causes painful muscular stiffness which keeps getting worse. In her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, she shared her experiences with the syndrome as it included a clip of her experiencing seizures. At the time she revealed she was determined to not let the syndrome hold her back and her desire to perform on stage again.