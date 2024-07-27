Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight slams own daughter; calls himself ‘Hollywood’s most outspoken Trump supporter’

Jon Voight called out his own daughter, Angelina Jolie, in a scathing interview with Variety on Tuesday. The 85-year-old criticised the Maleficent star for her pro-Palestine stance, claiming that she has been “influenced by antisemitic people.” The Hollywood veteran also made his support for right-wing politics clear, praising Donald Trump heavily throughout the interview. Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight condemned the Maleficent star's pro-Palestine stance and praised Donald Trump in a recent interview

Angelina Jolie slammed by own father Jon Voight

Voight is known for being true to his sentiments, sparing not even his family. He went on to condemn Jolie's stance on the Israel-Hamas war. “She has been exposed to propaganda,” he said of his once-estranged daughter. “She's been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she's enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees,” the Deliverance star added.

While he made his love for Jolie clear during the Tuesday interview, he blamed the United Nations for her daughter's “antisemitic” stance.“I love my daughter. I don’t want to fight with my daughter. But the fact is, I think she has been influenced by the UN. From the beginning, it’s been awful with human rights. They call it human rights, but it’s just anti-Israel bashing,” the National Treasure star said.

“She’s ignorant of what the real stakes are and what the real story is because she’s in the loop of the United Nations,” he continued before arguing that Jolie's views were the result of ignorance, like everything else.” “It’s like, why are these kids in the universities siding with Hamas, right? It’s because of ignorance. They don’t know the story,” Voight added.

Jon Voight expresses support for Donald Trump

Voight went on to call himself “Hollywood's most outspoken Trump supporter.” Throughout the interview, he made his unwavering support for the Republican Party clear. The Ray Donovan star recounted his first meeting with the GOP nominee decades ago. “It was at a party in New York in the 1990s,” he said of Trump, adding, “He came all the way across the room to tell me how much he loved one of my films. I was so impressed.”

“I’ve been the most outspoken supporter of Donald Trump in Hollywood,” he said, adding, “I’ve been saying he’s the answer, the only answer.” The actor concluded while referring to himself in the third person, “Now, after this, maybe they will look at Jon Voight in a different way. If Donald Trump is being revealed in this way, maybe they will see a supporter like me in a different light.”