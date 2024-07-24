Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight blames ‘propaganda’ for her stance on Palestine: She is ignorant

Angelina Jolie has been vocal about her support for Palestine, and even posted her statement on Instagram condemning the attack. Now, her father, actor Jon Voight has called out her stance in a new interview with Variety. He claimed that Jolie has been ‘influenced by antisemitic people’. (Also read: Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh experienced ‘painful events’ before dropping Brad Pitt’s name) Jon Voight called out Angelina Jolie's support for Palestine.

What Jon said about Angelina

"She has been exposed to propaganda. She’s been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees… Angie, I think she hasn’t been available to this information because in Hollywood people don’t share this kind of stuff. They’re way off. They have no idea what’s going on. It’s a bubble.”

'She’s ignorant of what the real stakes are'

He went on to add, "I love my daughter. I don’t want to fight with my daughter. But the fact is, I think she has been influenced by the U.N. From the beginning, it’s been awful with human rights. They call it human rights, but it’s just anti-Israel bashing. She’s ignorant of what the real stakes are and what the real story is because she’s in the loop of the United Nations. Maybe we shouldn’t talk about all this politics stuff.”

Angelina Jolie has been working for over two decades in service to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. She served as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001 – 2012 and then as Special Envoy from 2012 – 2022. The Oscar-winning actor had taken to her Instagram on October last year to share her support for the Palestinians. “Stop Genocide. Humanity above this all,” she wrote in the caption.

Jon will be seen next in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. Angelina, on the other hand, will be seen in Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas biopic, which will have its World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.