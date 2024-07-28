Lady Gaga speaks out after criticism over Paris Olympics performance: ‘I bet you didn’t know…’

Lady Gaga’s performance at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony was criticised for its technical difficulties. Many complained that the singer’s voice could not be heard properly, questioning whether there was something wrong with the audio equipment. Lady Gaga speaks out after criticism over Paris Olympics performance (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)(AFP)

However, following the backlash, Gaga took to X to release a statement. Clearly, she did not let the negativity affect her mood.

‘I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France’

“I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre,” Gaga wote.

Gaga wrote that the song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, who was born in Paris a French ballerina. In 1961, she sang the famous track Mon Truc en Plumes.

“And this is not the first time we’ve crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical “Anything Goes” which was my first jazz release. Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris,” Gaga wrote.

She continued, “We rented pom poms from Le Lido archive—a real French cabaret theater. We collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, using naturally molted feathers. I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills—I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do.”

“And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of you—it’s a gift I’ll never forget! Congratulations to all the athletes who are competing in this year’s Olympic Games! It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on!! Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!” Gaga added.

The Olympic Games commented on Gaga’s post, saying, “We're so grateful that you were a part of this special moment. That was instantly iconic. Merci!”