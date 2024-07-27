Historic parade on Seine, Lady Gaga and rain mark start of Paris Olympics as Emmanuel Macron declares Games open

American singer Lady Gaga sang a French cabaret song near Notre Dame Cathedral. In the pouring rain, athletes received a rapturous reception along the river Seine, and dancers took to the roofs of Paris in the 2024 Olympics' historic opening ceremony on Friday. Athletes of South Korea, Ivory Coast, Costa Rica and Democratic Republic of Congo aboard a boat in the floating parade pass the Musee du Louvre on the river Seine during the opening ceremony(Pool via REUTERS)

For the first time in the Olympics' history, the opening ceremony was not conducted inside a stadium. Instead, the traditional Parade of Nations was staged along the Seine, which flows through the heart of the historic French capital. In a first-of-its-kind ceremony, a fleet of barges took over 1000 competitors on a six kilometre stretch of the river, cruising past some of city’s iconic locations - Notre Dame, Pont des Arts, Pont Neuf and more. The floating parade began from the Austerlitz bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and ended at the Trocadéro.

The ceremony also gave a sweet nod to 'Hindi' as it was among the six languages used in infographics to pay tribute to the contribution of prominent French women during the segment titled 'sisterhood'. French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open, marking the formal beginning of competitions for the next 16 days.

A giant plume of blue, white and red smoke, resembling the French flag, was sent high above a bridge over the Seine and a winged man played accordion, as part of a show that included many postcard-like depictions of France, including a huge cancan line performed by Moulin Rouge dancers on the banks.

A more modern image of the country was on display when French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, the most-listened to French female singer in the world, sang some of her biggest hits, accompanied by the French Republican Guard's army choir.

Nakamura's performance drew some of the ceremony's biggest cheers. Rumours of her inclusion had sparked a row over French identity, with supporters saying said she represented the vibrancy of modern-day France while her detractors saying her music owes more to foreign influences than French.

POURING RAIN

While the celebration of French culture, fashion and history was warmly cheered by many of the 300,000 spectators lining the river, hundreds were seen leaving early as the rain fell.

"It was good other than the rain, it was nice, it was different, instead of being in a stadium being on the river, so that's always a good thing - interesting, unique," said Avid Pureval, 34, who came to the Games from Ohio.

"Once you're wet, it’s fine," he said. Still, he was heading back to his hotel after the French boat passed.

"It would have been better with sun," said Josephine, from Paris, sitting beside her 9-year-old daughter and who paid 1,600 euros ($1,736) for her seat.

Some 45,000 police and thousands of soldiers have been deployed in a huge security operation in Paris for the ceremony. Armed police patrolled along the river in inflatable boats as the armada made its passage along the Seine.

With many world leaders and VIPs present, the ceremony was protected by snipers on rooftops. The Seine's riverbed has been swept for bombs, and Paris' airspace is closed.

MONA LISA

The torchbearer who will light the Olympic flame, their identity concealed, made appearances throughout the show. At first seen jumping on the roofs of Paris, they were later filmed walking through the Louvre museum's empty corridors, in which - for the show - Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa had supposedly disappeared.

France's La Marseillaise anthem rang out as the parade passed by the Grand Palais, before the show paid tribute to women who made French history, including former minister Simone Veil.

At the start of the parade, applause erupted for the Greek boat - the first delegation, by tradition - and there were even bigger cheers for the boat that followed, carrying the refugees' team. Fountains threw up jets of water in the middle of the Seine as the boats went by.

The show began by depicting a fictional scenario in which the arrival of the Olympic flame went awry.

French soccer superstar Zinedine Zidane was shown running across Paris to bring the flame, in a pre-recorded video that included him taking it onto the metro.

The two most decorated athletes in the Games' history, Michael Phelps and Martin Fourcade, unveiled the gold, silver and bronze medals.

ISRAEL DELEGATION

Since the last Games - the Winter Olympics held in Beijing in 2022 - wars have erupted in Ukraine and Gaza, providing a tense international backdrop. France is at its highest level of security, though officials have repeatedly said there is no specific threat to the opening ceremony or the Games.

Israeli competitors are being escorted by elite tactical units to and from events and given 24-hour protection throughout the Olympics due to the war in Gaza, officials say.

The Israel delegation got some boos, but also a lot of cheers, as it sailed by spectators, Reuters reporters saw. Chants of "Palestine! Palestine! Palestine!" rose from the crowd as the boat passed.

The French, U.S. and Ukrainian delegations got loud cheers.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who won a second mandate two years ago, had hoped the Olympics would cement his legacy. But his failed bet on a snap legislative election has weakened him and cast a shadow over his moment on the international stage.

More than 10,500 athletes will compete at the Olympics, 100 years since Paris last staged the Games. Competition started on Wednesday and the first of the 329 gold medals will be awarded on Saturday. The closing ceremony will take place on Aug. 11.

(with agency inputs)