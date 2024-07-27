Lady Gaga brings the drama to the 2024 Olympics with bubblegum pink feathered display and stunning Dior ensemble

Lady Gaga brought her signature flair to the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris with a dazzling display of bubblegum-pink feathers. Performing along the Seine, she captivated the audience with a saxophone-rich rendition of “Mon Truc en Plumes” (which means “My Thing With Feathers”), sung in French. Her backup dancers, clad in Dior, complemented her performance perfectly. It’s evident that Mother Monster has a remarkable talent for embracing and redefining camp in her own inimitable style. Scroll down to know more about her stunning appearance. (Also read: Olympics 2024 fashion spotlight: Classic to bold, top 10 best team costumes that you need to see ) Lady Gaga's dazzling black Dior ensemble and captivating performance steal the show at the 2024 Olympics.(Instagram)

Lady Gaga stuns in Dior at 2024 Olympics

The "Born This Way" icon, Lady Gaga, made a stunning appearance dressed head-to-toe in Dior for the event. For her earlier performance of “Mon Truc en Plumes,” she emerged dramatically from a crowd of pink ostrich-feather fans, initially wearing a grand black ostrich feather coat. Channeling her inner Zizi Jeanmaire in Dior Haute Couture, Gaga then shed the outer layer to reveal a striking belted black bustier and panties over sheer tights. The all-black ensemble perfectly hugged her body, accentuating her gorgeous curves and making her look absolutely stunning. The elaborate feathered backdrop added an extra touch of drama, enhancing the overall visual impact of her performance.

Bold Makeup and Elegant Hairstyle

She accessorised her glamorous look with full-length black gloves, patent leather pointy-toe heels, and a tall feathered headpiece, perfectly complementing her showstopping outfit. As she finished her song, she added an enormous bustle made of white feathers, which enhanced the dramatic effect and added an extra layer of visual intrigue.

Her bold makeup look was equally captivating, featuring shimmering eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a bright red lipstick that provided a striking contrast to her all-black ensemble. With her luscious blonde tresses elegantly tied in a bun, she completed her chic look, exuding sophistication and style. The entire ensemble, from her accessories to her makeup, showcased her impeccable taste and left fans absolutely swooning. Lady Gaga once again proved her prowess in fashion and performance, delivering a moment that was both visually stunning and unforgettable.