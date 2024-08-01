Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears on The Morning Show set

Jennifer Aniston is hard at work, and this week hasn't been easy on the Friends alum. From getting savagely doused in oil to bursting into tears, Aniston might just be on the verge of a severe breakdown. Fortunately, that's exactly what Alex Levy needs to push through with her dramatic act. Jennifer Aniston returned for the final season of The Ellen Show (2021).(EllenTube)

Just hours after the oil stunt with Aniston as the main character went viral on social media, she was spotted in New York outside of the New York Public Library. The paparazzi photos from Monday again proved that one could never catch Jennifer slipping on the style front, as she was seen sporting a skin-hugging low-cut sleeveless black dress. However, her stressed-out facial expressions stole the spotlight while she was in the middle of a phone call that was presumably the cause of her latest distress.

Why was Jennifer Aniston on the verge of tears?

To her fans' relief, it was nothing more than a scene they would eventually catch on their Apple TV screens when Aniston's Emmy-winning series The Morning Show returns in the near future.

The tear-jerking moment for Jennifer was but a scene she was filming on set for the fourth season of the much-loved fictional show, co-starring Reese Witherspoon. Both leading ladies have earned Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominations at the Emmys. The ceremony is scheduled to go live on September 15.

These new pictures come on the heels of the previous gotcha moment, also on set, that shocked fans when Aniston, who was supposedly in the midst of a protest scene for the upcoming season of The Morning Show, encountered a mishap. The now-viral visuals caught her furiously perplexed after a crowd of protestors drenched her crisp white shirt in black liquid.

About Jennifer Aniston's Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series

The Apple TV drama churns out an unapologetic satire of the lives of those involved in the modern workplace of daytime TV. Also starring Billy Crudup, the series originally premiered on Apple TV+ in November 2019.

Focussing on several contemporary political issues and other relevant events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the #MeToo movement, the Capitol insurrection, and more, the series was eventually renewed for its subsequent second and third seasons, with the fourth installment coming out in September 2023.

As gauged by the emergence of new paparazzi pics from The Morning Show shoots, the fourth season, which was renewed ahead of the Season 3 premiere, is currently filming. Although Apple TV has yet to announce a release date, The Morning Show Season 4 is expected to come out sometime in 2025.