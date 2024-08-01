Pete Davidson checks into facility for mental health treatment: Report

Comedian Pete Davidson, known for his roles on projects such as Saturday Night Live and King of Staten Island, is reportedly taking some time out of the spotlight to focus on his mental health. It is being stated that he has checked into a facility to address her mental wellbeing. Also read: Pete Davidson axes on his semi-autobiographical series 'Bupkis' In 2018, Pete shared that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Time out

According to People, Pete, 30, has opted for some time off to focus on his health. The step comes after doing more than 200 live stand-up comedy shows across US, release of his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, and work on several of his film projects.

As per a source, mental health has "always been a priority" for the comedian, which has been the first and foremost reason behind his step. The comedian has always been vocal about his sobriety journey as well as his struggle with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

Following his busy work schedule this year, according to the source, Pete has been focusing on his sobriety. The insider shares that his friends and family are very proud that he has chosen to continue to take care of himself.

Pete most recently underwent treatment in the summer of 2023 to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Pete’s wellness journey

Back in 2023, Pete addressed issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder. He had checked into a rehab to work on the issues, and found support from his family members and friends.

He spoke about the stint during a comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September 2023 .

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena, adding “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm.”

Pete revealed he took ketamine, a drug used medically as an anaesthetic, daily for four years.

In 2018, Pete shared that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety. At that time, he checked into a rehabilitation program in December 2016.