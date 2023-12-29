Pete Davidson spotted in NYC with girlfriend Madelyn Cline after cancelling his shows last minute

Comedian Pete Davidson was seen enjoying a winter night outing with girlfriend Madelyn Cline in NYC after he mysteriously cancelled some of his shows last minute due to “unforeseen circumstances” The SNL alum and his girlfriend were seen arriving at Bobo's Cafe in Somers, NY- about an hour outside of New York City, on Thursday.

The SNL alum and his girlfriend were seen arriving at Bobo's Cafe in Somers, NY- about an hour outside of New York City, on Thursday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In a video obtained by TMZ, the duo looked at the menu before ordering drinks. As per eyewitnesses Pete ordered an iced matcha latte and stepped out for a quick drag of cigarette.

Both the celebrities were dressed casually with the comedian in a grey jacket, green beanie and light-wash jeans and the actress in a baseball cap, a T-shirt, a denim jacket and dark sweatpants.

This was Pete's first outing after suddenly cancelling a string of shows due to “unforeseen circumstances.” He was set to perform comedy shows from 22 December to January 4, but informed fans that he had to drop out.

Hours before he was set to grace the stage at the Beacon Theatre in NYC, the venue shared that the show had been cancelled.

While the comedian shared no reason for the cancellation, he is all set to resume his tour at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, Ct. from January 6.

Earlier this year, the couple made their relationship official when Madelyn attended Pete's Las Vegas stand-up show in September. The duo spent time together at the luxurious Crockford Entertainment Suite at Resorts World.

News of Madelyn and Pete dating each other came in September- just a month after the “Saturday Night Live” alum parted ways with his previous girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

“They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” said a source to the US Weekly.

“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”