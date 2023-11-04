Here's why Pete Davidson snapped at fan during NYC stand-up show

Saturday Nigth Live star and stand-up comedian, Pete Davidson recently made headlines for snapping at a fan during one of his shows at City Winery in New York City. Later he added “I pay $10,000 to lock up your phones,” indicating he takes the ‘no-phone’ policy seriously.

Pete was in the middle of his stand-up on Thursday, November 2, 2023, when he noticed a fan in the audience using their phone to record his performance. While interruptions are common during comedy sets, Pete was outraged at the fan violating the venue's ‘no-phone’ policy.

According to an eyewitness, he stopped the set in between to address the audience member saying: “F**k you.”

The incident was not addressed further in the performance as the comedian went on with his set as planned.

However, speculations surfaced that the person Pete snapped at was an employee rather than an attendee of the show. Therefore, as per US Weekly, a City Winery representative later clarified that the phone was used by a fan, not a venue employee during the show. The audience member was later removed from the event space and all content recorded by him on the phone was erased.

Pete's strict no-phone policy is not new. Many comedians, specifically those who perform in intimate settings, follow such rules to provide an uninterrupted experience. As per Page Six, Yondr pouches, which temporarily restrict phones have become common in such events.

The 29-year-old comedian addressed a wide range of personal topics, from his struggles with addictions to his amusing attempts to find a suitable match for his mother, Amy Davidson.

Additionally, he made some light jokes about his car accident earlier this year and his subsequent efforts to get some “good press” later on.

As reported earlier by us, Pete is currently dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. The duo spent 24 hours together in Vegas where Pete was scheduled to perform his show “Pete Davidson Live.”