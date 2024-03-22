 Pete Davidson axes on his semi-autobiographical series 'Bupkis' - Hindustan Times
Pete Davidson axes on his semi-autobiographical series 'Bupkis'

PTI |
Mar 22, 2024

Pete Davidson axes on his semi-autobiographical series 'Bupkis'

Los Angeles, Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has announced that he will not be moving forward with "Bupkis", the semi-autobiographical series on his life, despite the show's renewal for a second season.

The 30-year-old actor made the sudden announcement on Thursday evening in a statement to various American media outlets, including Variety.

The show, which he co-wrote and also starred in, had premiered on American streamer Peacock in May last year.

"I've always seen 'Bupkis' as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way

Of all the work I've ever done, 'Bupkis' is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished," Davidson said.

The "Saturday Night Live!" alum, however, didn't give the reason behind his decision to call it quits on the show.

"I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful," Davidson concluded his statement.

Created by Davidson, Judah Miller and Dave Sirus, “Bupkis” has been described as a “highly fictionalised” portrayal of Davidson's life in the same way “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been for Larry David.

The series follows Davidson after he returns to Staten Island to live with his mom . Shortly after the move, Pete learns that his grandfather is dying, a family tragedy that sends him spiraling.

The series also starred Bobby Cannavale, Brad Garrett, Shane Gillis, Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Jon Stewart and John Mulaney.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

