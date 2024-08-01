Korea goes crazy for Kanye: Concert tickets selling like hotcakes amid controversies

Kanye west, the American rapper is returning to Asia after 14 long years for a performance, and the fans didn't disappoint. Despite being embroiled in a number of controversies and being dropped from various brands including Adidas due to his past antisemitic remarks among other criticisms, the Yeezy rapper has been welcomed with a sold-out pre-concert frenzy in the Asian country. The concert will reportedly be held on August 23 at the Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi province. Kanye West accused of threatening to shave students' heads and build jails in school(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Kanye West Korean concert tickets sell out

Kanye West is making a highly anticipated return to Korea after 14 long years. His concert news rocked the K-pop world, and ticket sales for the show were nothing short of explosive. According to All Kpop, pre-sale tickets were snapped up almost instantly, and the requests for general tickets were intense.

Also read: BLACKPINK's Jisoo turns ‘desperate lover’ for Park Jung Min in new zombie series: Stills and release window out

Music industry insiders confirmed that the concert, titled Vultures, is set to take place this summer. Later, Ty Dolla $ign himself took to social media to make it official and said, “Vultures listening experience Korea 08 23 24.” According to the Korea Herald, tickets for the upcoming event were released on Melon Ticket. The article further mentioned that presales are exclusively accessible to individuals who are registered attendees of the Swae Lee and Offset concert, which is scheduled to take place on August 15.

Reports suggest fans are really excited about Kanye West possibly coming to Korea for a concert, but there's still worry about how unpredictable he can be. Past incidents, such as on-stage outbursts and sudden concert cancellations, have raised questions about the nature of his upcoming performance. But, fans are still hopeful. Reddit is full of chatter about the chance of Kanye hitting Korea, with some fans dreaming about it being the start of a bigger tour in Asia. The new album Vultures 2 has only made everyone wonder more.

Also read: Netflix confirms Singles Inferno Season 4, returning with an expanded Korean unscripted slate: See list

Kanye West drops Vultures 2 release date

After a period of anticipation and some delays, Kanye West has finally unveiled the release date for his highly anticipated album, "Vultures 2." The news arrived on Tuesday via a brief update on the official Yeezy website: "VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND." This marks the follow-up to West's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures.