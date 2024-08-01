BLACKPINK's Jisoo turns ‘desperate lover’ for Park Jung Min in new zombie series: Stills and release window out

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to dive into the world of zombies. The K-pop sensation is set to star in a thrilling zombie series titled Newtopia (Previously Influenza). The news, confirmed by Coupang Play, has the Blinks going crazy with the plot speculation which is written by none other than Oscar-winning Parasite writer. Jisoo will share the screen with Park Jung Min acclaimed for his role in Hellbound and Smugglers. LACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min Lead New Zombie Series Newtopia(Coupang Play)

Jisoo and Park Jung Min to play lovers in new zombie series

On August 1, Coupang Play officially confirmed the star-studded cast of its 2025 series titled Newtopia in a press release. The platform also unveiled new stills featuring Jisoo and Jung Min in fresh looks. The drama centres around a viral outbreak that transforms infected individuals into zombies. The lead actors will portray lovers desperately searching for each other amidst the chaos of downtown Seoul.

About Jisoo and Jung Min’s role in Newtopia

Going by the details, Jung Min will portray Lee Jae Joon, an older soldier who enlisted later than his peers and is anxious about the future.

Jisoo will take on the role of Kang Young Ju, Jae Joon's girlfriend who is eagerly awaiting his military discharge. Her character is particularly intriguing as she is also depicted as the former belle of her engineering college who has recently landed a job.

About Newtopia plot

While specific plot details remain under wrap, the series will follow the journey of a young couple, portrayed by Jisoo and Jung Min, as they navigate a sudden zombie outbreak to reunite. The drama will depict the terrifying chaos of Seoul as people succumb to the virus and transform into zombies. “Lee Jae Yoon and Kang Young Ju will find themselves in a desperate race against time to reach each other amidst the city's zombie-infested streets.”

The story is written by the famous writer Han Jin-won, who won an Academy Award for Parasite, and the skilled Ji Ho-jin from Shopping Mall. Helmed by directorYoon Sung Hyun, the series has reportedly wrapped up its shooting schedule and is set to debut in 2025.