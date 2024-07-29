Netflix confirms Singles Inferno Season 4, returning with an expanded Korean unscripted slate: See list

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of its hit dating series Singles Inferno for a fourth season. With this, the OTT platform is doubling down on its Korean unscripted content slate, as the show becomes the first Korean variety series to reach this impressive milestone on the global streaming front. The plan is to launch 10 brand-new shows this year, which, compared to 2022, is double the number of releases. Fans are excited. Singles Inferno season 4 confirmed

Singles Inferno renewed for season 4

Netflix's breakout Korean reality series, Singles Inferno, wrapped up its third season in January to rave reviews and record-breaking viewership. Setting itself apart from its Western counterparts like Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind, has revolutionised the dating reality TV category with its Asian charm, a mix of intense drama, love stories, and breathtaking scenery. Bankrolled by Shijak Company, the show has been officially renewed for its fourth season by Netflix.

The show's huge following in season three, which made it a Global Top 10 TV Shows (non-English) for five consecutive weeks and won over viewers in 31 nations, surely played a big role in the show’s continuation as a multi-series franchise.

Producer Kim Jae Won in a media statement expressed excitement in January when the show got its first official nod. He said, “We will do our best to make Season 4 even more interesting by listening to the criticisms and feedback sent by the fans for Season 3.”

Netflix’s upcoming 10 unscripted shows

Kicking off in August, the platform will debut The Influencer, keeping in mind the booming culture in the country. The high-stakes competition will feature 77 of South Korea's top influencers. Following that, A-List to Playlist star the Hospital Playlist actor Jo Jung Suk's journey to becoming a singer. September brings Culinary Class Wars, a cooking showdown featuring 100-star chefs with hidden surprises.

Next, Comedian Lee Kyung Kyu's Comedy Revenge is coming out in October, along with the thrilling Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die. Looking forward to 2025, Netflix is bringing back new seasons of Zombieverse: New Blood, The Devil's Plan, and the start of Kian's Bizarre B&B as per Variety.