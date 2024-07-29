Grimes' mom blasts Elon Musk for blocking kids' visit to dying great-grandmother in Canada: ‘I am alarmed…'

Grimes' mother has launched a scathing attack on Elon Musk, accusing the billionaire of preventing their children from visiting their ailing great grand ma. In a series of emotional social media posts, Sandy Garossino claimed that Musk was withholding the necessary documents for the children to travel Canada and thus had canceled a planned visit. The desperate plea comes as the family faces the heartbreaking reality of impending loss as their beloved 93 years old is in the final stages of end-of-life care. Elon Musk and Grimes’ third child revealed in new biography(Twitter/Elon Musk)

Grimes’ mother’s heartfelt plea to Elon Musk

Grimes and Elon Musk were in a relationship for roughly four year before their breakup in 2022. During this time, they welcomed three children. Since their split, the ex-couple has been embroiled in a custody battle. Now, the mother of the Canadian singer Sandy Garossino, a columnist for Canada's National Observer in a heartfelt and emotional plea shared on X (formerly Twitter) last Saturday, detailed the family's distress. The plea was formatted as a letter to the Tesla owner starting with:

“Dear Elon @elonmusk It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it,” she wrote. “I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you.”

The columnist emphasised that her mother is keen to see her great-grandchildren, especially the youngest one, whom she has not met at all.“As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”

Musk is also a father to six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson and three more with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Musk accused of keeping children from ailing grandma

Garossino expressed her mother's excitement when she heard about the prospect of celebrating her birthday with the ex couple's three children: four-year-old X Æ A-Xii, two-and-a-half-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl, and the youngest, Techno "Tau" Mechanicus. But, her hopes were crushed when the visit got called off. Things got even more complicated when she later claimed that the tech mogul was keeping important papers needed for the kids' visit.

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” she added. “It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.”

Grimes born as Claire Elise Boucher took Musk to court in October, saying in a petition in San Francisco Superior Court that Musk wouldn't let her see her youngest son. As the parental right continues, her mother has raised questions about the whereabouts of kids while they are with their father.

“Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother,” the letter continued. “They were expected here in Canada.”

She wrapped up her plea requesting Musk to honour their agreement, return the children, and provide the necessary documents for them to visit. Emphasizing the fleeting nature of such moments, she pleaded, “Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances. Family is priceless.”