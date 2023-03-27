Grimes and Elon Musk's daughter now has a new name. It may make you question 'why'

Canadian singer Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher,- has two children with tech billionaire Elon Musk. They have a son named X AE A-Xii Musk and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. However, recently, Grimes revealed that they had changed their daughter's name to a symbol. Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala.(Invision)

On March 24, Grimes tweeted a picture of herself and her daughter side by side. Both were seen wearing red jumpers. In the caption of the post, she wrote "Y C." She also said she and Elon Musk usually don't post about their daughter. However, since she looks "fairly unrecognizable" in the picture, she shared it in a post.

When fans started to enquire about her daughter's name, she revealed that Exa Dark Siderael Musk check name now has a new name. "She's Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that). Curiosity, the eternal question, and such," wrote Grimes.

Many have even left comments on the post.

An individual posted, "But they allow the other names you choose??" Another person added, "Y is a cute name. A single letter is so cool." A third person wrote, "Good lord. Just give the kid a name she can spell and pronounce." "So you call the girl Y and the boy X? Seems kinda ironic given biology simplifies gender determination as XX for girls and XY for boys, don't you think?" posted a fourth. A fifth person added, "As in, 'why did you give me such a stupid name?'"