Elon Musk’s tweet about son X Æ A XII make people say ‘Dad life=best life’

Elon Musk is an avid Twitter user who, at times, uses the platform to share occasional photos and videos to give a glimpse into his personal life. Just like his recent share where he posted a collage that shows his adorable moments with his son X Æ A-XII. The post has won people over, with many sharing how the duo looks absolutely adorable. Elon Musk tweeted this image with X Æ A-XII that has created a buzz online.(Twitter/@elonmusk)

“Archangel-12,” the Twitter CEO wrote as he shared the collage. The image made of four photographs shows the tech billionaire with his son. In all the photos, Elon Musk is seen holding his baby boy.

Also Read: Elon Musk tweets a photo with son X Æ A-XII, sporting matching haircuts. Seen the viral post yet?

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated more than 39 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

Producer and director Robby Starbuck reacted and wrote, “Dad life = best life”. Another person shared, “Being a father suits you. Whether you launch a rocket to Mars or a shuttle to the moon. You have a small child who wants to be in your arms.” A third posted, “Adorable.” A fourth expressed, “These are cute photos.”