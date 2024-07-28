South Korea avoids crowd crush disaster at Boiler Room world tour: ‘Almost caused another Itaewon…’

A near-disaster struck the Boiler Room World Tour in Seoul. Just two years after the tragic Itaewon crowd crush that claimed over 150 lives, the concert faced a similar crisis due to dangerously large crowds. Attendees described struggling to breathe as the situation became increasingly chaotic. The event was abruptly halted to prevent further harm. Many concertgoers are now demanding strict action against the organisers, accusing them of ‘obsessing over money.’ Boiler Room world tour official poster

Seoul narrowly escapes crowd crush

Boiler Room Seoul 2024 was abruptly cut short on July 27 moments after it kicked off in full swing. The event, scheduled from 9 PM to 4 AM, was halted around 1 AM after the local fire department intervened. The massive crowd turnout was largely attributed to the inclusion of renowned Korean DJ Peggy Gou in the lineup. With no adequate crowd management in place, the situation escalated to a point where safety concerns forced organisers to cancel the remainder of the night's performances.

Numerous videos have surfaced online showing the event site crowded and bustling with attendees who appear uncomfortable and desperate for air and water. A tweet mentioned that the fire department had to come to the spot because some people were having trouble breathing. They ended up canceling the event and told everyone to leave.

Audience blame Boiler Room World organisers

The Boiler Room Seoul festival at the Sfactory had to wrap up almost three hours earlier than the scheduled time, which understandably resulted in a public outcry from those who paid the full ticket price. Some attendees required on-site medical attention, while others were evacuated as a precaution.

While no casualties were reported, the incident caused widespread anger among ticket holders who demanded compensation. The festival was over capacity, with about 6,000 people showing up for a venue meant for only 2,000, a social media user claimed.

“The venue doesn’t look like it can hold 5,000 people,” a person claimed. “If the venue capacity is 2,000, it means 2,000 people makes it packed already. Indoor venues get really stuffy at max capacity. What were they thinking, overselling tickets like that?” Another bashed the management.

K-netizens were left furious, even comparing it to the Itaewon disaster. “Everyone was going crazy because Peggy was coming, but they kept selling tickets. It almost caused another Itaewon disaster.”

“This company needs to be punished. It can't just be overlooked.”

“How long has it been since the Itaewon incident? Are you really brain dead?”

“6,000 people in a 2,000-person space... Even prisons wouldn't cram that many people in.”

“It was a Hell on earth site”

Peggy Gou reacts to event cancellation

The DJ, whose act was canceled, took to social media to share her disappointment and expressed relief that no major accident occurred. “ Before I could go on stage and perform, the event was called off due to the host issues and safety concerns. It breaks my heart and I’m so sad. I cannot believe this happened. I flew in from Japan without sleeping because I was really looking forward to this…,” Peggy Gou said.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t anything big. I’ve requested that refunds be made promptly to those who purchased tickets. I’m also in the talks for another performance as soon as possible for those who attended as well as those who weren’t able to enter the venue tonight. Please hang tight,” she added.