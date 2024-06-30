K-pop boy band EVNNE on their world tour and being fans of Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal’s Heeriye

RIDE or DIE is the new anthem for K-pop boy band EVNNE as they return with their third mini album, five months since their Un: SEEN. Their sole focus ever since their debut in September 2023 has been on telling the story of their struggles, and overcoming the many obstacles leading to their debut. (Also Read: Lovely Runner Byeon Woo Seok beats BTS for top spot in June all star brand rankings: See list) K-pop boy band EVNNE are going on a world tour.

RIDE or DIE contains six new tracks and once again emphasizes their recklessness when it comes to pursuing their goals. As they gear up for their first world tour in August, EVNNE speaks to the Hindustan Times on their album, the thrill of performing live on stage and being fans of Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal’s Heeriye.

Many congratulations how does it feel to embark on the first leg of your tour?

EVNNE: There's still some time left until the tour, so we can’t truly realize it coming but we are so excited and looking forward to meeting more ENNVE. We had a great time with our fans on and off stage during our Asia tour, so we are also looking forward to this tour.

Is there a ritual you perform before taking to the stage?

KEITA: I take a deep breath, tap the shoulder to relax, and go on stage.

PARK HANBIN: Use a propolis spray, shout “fighting” together, and hit the butt of the member in front of you.

LEE JEONGHYEON: Everyone shouts “fighting” every time. I drink water often to prevent my throat from drying out during live performances, and I make sure to drink water before going on the stage.

YOO SEUNGEON: Because there are many high-range parts, I feel a responsibility as EVNNE's main vocalist! Before going on stage, I focus more on image training than talking.

JI YUNSEO: I share hand signs with the members waiting in the same direction, sip some water, and go on to the stage.

MUN JUNGHYUN: We all get together and shout “fighting.”

PARK JIHOO: I jump.

What’s the one thing one needs to “Ride” With EVNNE?

KEITA: Enjoy the concert until the end without getting tired!!

PARK HANBIN: Enjoy summer feelings while facing the ocean and listening to Badder Love.

LEE JEONGHYEON: Riding in the backseat of EVNNE’s car, which continues to run with ENNVE.

YOO SEUNGEON: Hurry up and stan EVNNE! I think you will regret it if you join late. (laughs)

JI YUNSEO: I hope that you will immerse yourselves in the moment of watching EVNNE’s performance.

MUN JUNGHYUN: Riding, or driving, a car along the beach while listening to Badder Love.

PARK JIHOO: I hope you run till the end to achieve your goal. I also hope that you run to find your goal.

What is the most fun thing on tour? And what's the one thing you miss on tour?

KEITA: I have the most fun when the audience sings along to our songs and has fun together with us.

PARK HANBIN: We always look forward to the encore stage the most and start our concerts thinking, 'How much more fun can we have?' The encore stage is the most enjoyable for us. When fans prepare video messages at the end of the show, we feel immense gratitude, and those memories will last a long time.

LEE JEONGHYEON: The most enjoyable part is definitely during the encore when we go down to the audience seats, walk around, and meet our fans up close. It makes us happy every time, as we can feel that they genuinely love and support us firsthand. It's the moment we enjoy the most, look forward to, and always cherish.

YOO SEUNGEON: I've always loved flying on an aeroplane since I was young, experiencing different temperatures, landscapes, and atmospheres in other countries. It was great to be able to visit so many places during our tour. For me, the most memorable times were going to amusement parks, taking a walk, and swimming with members. We truly built unforgettable memories!

JI YUNSEO: I think I will miss the times when we met ENNVE from various regions and created stages together in the same space. The most fun part was being able to experience different cultures and foods.

MUN JUNGHYUN: It was great to be able to meet and communicate with many fans during our tour. I think I will miss the cheers of ENNVE.

PARK JIHOO: It was amazing to be able to enjoy various cultures, and I miss our fans whom I had great fun with.

It has been less than a year since you debuted, how does it feel to have come so far? What has been your biggest challenge and biggest victory?

KEITA: When we won first place on a music show, I was very happy because it felt like all the members' efforts were recognized.

PARK HANBIN: It's been less than a year since we debuted, but we still feel like we need to set bigger goals and take one step further, and I think the most difficult moment was when we were preparing for our debut. It was my first time entering the professional world, and I think I was busy adjusting to the new environment. I was very happy when we won first place on a music show because it felt like we achieved a huge dream.

LEE JEONGHYEON: The most challenging moment for me was actually when we stood in front of our fans after a long time as the newly debuted team - EVNNE. I was excited and nervous about how they would welcome us, and I had many thoughts running through my mind, such as “Will they like us?” Even though ENNVE has always been there for us, I felt anxious during that time. I am most proud and happy about winning first place on music shows twice during our second album promotion. I never expected to achieve that goal, so I was even more grateful to ENNVE, and it was incredibly touching.

YOO SEUNGEON: When I debuted as EVNNE, I was most nervous because I wanted to show my growth even more as we’re starting a new endeavour. And of course, what I'm most proud of is winning first place on music shows, thanks to ENNVE! I'm also proud that we successfully finished our Asia tour, followed by our comeback for the third album!

JI YUNSEO: Everything seems truly miraculous to me and I can’t thank everyone enough. However, I believe that what I and the members are dreaming of is higher, so we will continue to work hard and shine even brighter. I think the challenging times were when I felt disappointed with myself in terms of my skills or my inner self. The proudest moment was when I invited my parents to our fan concert held in a large stadium and showed them our performance on stage.

MUN JUNGHYUN: I don't think there have been any major difficulties so far, and the proudest thing is that we won first place on a music show during the UGLY promotion.

PARK JIHOO: I feel like I've achieved a lot, but I still think there's much more to do. I need to work harder and think more. One difficult aspect is coping with early morning schedules, which can make it tough for me to get up in the morning. As for a proud achievement, it's when my parents watched me on stage. That moment was truly proud and memorable.

K-pop boy band EVNNE's new album is called Ride or Die.

Is there performance pressure and how do you deal with it?

KEITA: I always practice to prevent feeling pressured about the stage while thinking, “I am a person who makes the audience enjoy the show.”

PARK HANBIN: I don’t think I feel pressured about being on stage anymore. I always feel a bit nervous about the stage, but I can focus more on the performance since I shouldn't judge myself in a way that makes me feel small.

LEE JEONGHYEON: I think I've always felt a certain amount of pressure, but I thought that if I continued to feel that pressure even after I started performing, it would hurt me. Therefore, I think having ENNVE in front of me and believing in myself helped me shake off my nerves and perform well on stage so far.

YOO SEUNGEON: I make sure to practice until my body remembers and prepares enough for performances, so I don't feel pressured about the stage too much!

JI YUNSEO: There's always pressure, but when I go on stage, it's so much fun and the faces of the fans and the members help me relax. Most of all, it’s always best to prepare myself enough to ensure a good performance.

MUN JUNGHYUN: I think I feel more pressure when I take on parts with high vocal ranges, but I would reduce such pressure by singing before stepping on the stage.

PARK JIHOO: I try to get rid of any pressure by constantly practising.

From Target: ME to RIDE or DIE how would you describe your journey? How have you all evolved as performers?

KEITA: As I practised more with my members, I got to enjoy the whole process with them.

PARK HANBIN: I think I can compare the growth to a ripening fruit, starting from a green apple and gradually maturing. As I accumulate more experiences as a performer, I'm discovering which angles suit me best and when I shine the most. This allows me to come up with cooler and more appealing aspects that fans will enjoy.

LEE JEONGHYEON: I think I am slowly learning many things and growing with those lessons. I also believe that I have grown a lot both in skill and personality by experiencing many things, such as winning first place on music shows, Asia tour, various performances, and winning awards at award ceremonies. I hope I can continue to grow steadily in the future.

YOO SEUNGEON: When I was a trainee, I hadn't encountered a variety of concepts, but now as someone who expresses our songs rather than practising senior artists' songs, I feel I've grown even more in my ability to interpret songs and in the performance aspect! More than anything, I am most proud of the fact that I went from taking 100 photos to secure one selfie to taking only 10 trial shots. (laughs) It has been a whole growth process from our debut album to the third album.

JI YUNSEO: Although it was not an easy journey, I would like to say that it was a valuable time because I was able to learn so many things. I truly believe our past will play a key role in our future. In terms of areas of growth, I would say that not only I improve in skills but also I can enjoy the stage more and communicate better with the audience.

MUN JUNGHYUN: I think we have grown a lot, little by little just like climbing stairs, during the three album promotions. We have become a group that can enjoy the stage more!

PARK JIHOO: I want to be a performer and an artist; to put it simply, my goal is to sing and perform self-written songs. I believe my stage manners improved while learning various things from the debut album to our third album.

How do you keep your individuality in this competitive business?

KEITA: I believe that you can become even cooler if you know exactly what you can do well and what you like.

PARK HANBIN: I think I'm thinking more about my branding, such as what kind of person PARK HANBIN is, what kind of charm he has, and what kind of new sides he can showcase on the stage. In addition, I'm spending my free time with hobbies and things that can help me develop myself further.

LEE JEONGHYEON: I'm trying to put my personality into not only vocals, dance, and rap, but also facial expressions and gestures. Rather than thinking of our work as a ‘fierce’ competition, I am constantly learning from monitoring the senior artists and newly debuted groups because they have many aspects I can look up to. I think my focus is on creating my strength.

YOO SEUNGEON: I think it's important to sharpen your uniqueness and push forward. I don't know when or how successful I will become, but I believe that someday people will believe in my value! There is a famous quote by Bruce Lee that goes, “I fear not the man who has practised a thousand kicks once, but I fear the man who has practised one kick a thousand times.” I strive to become a such person!

JI YUNSEO: I'm constantly thinking about what I, as a person, can do and endlessly studying about 'myself.’ Beyond just performance, I have interests in stage manners, fashion, makeup, composing, and lyric writing, striving to develop myself in all ways possible.

MUN JUNGHYUN: I'm trying to bring out my unique voice and dance lines.

PARK JIHOO: I want to become a person who can face fans in a more friendly way so that I can keep a friend-like relationship with my fans for a long time. I also try my best to become an all-rounder artist who can create and enjoy the choreography, beats, toplines, and lyrics.

Any plans to tour India?

EVNNE: It would be great if we were given the opportunity to visit!

Would you like to do music for a Bollywood film? Have you heard any songs?

EVNNE: If we can participate in a Bollywood movie OST, it would be an absolute pleasure. In the past, we have listened to Indian and Bollywood music through music videos for various songs such as Heeriye by Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh, and Sage by Ritviz through content by hello82! We had so much fun from that experience.