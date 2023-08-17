Ritviz feels it’s time to embrace the AI technology

There might be a growing debate about the use of AI (artificial technology) in the music industry, with musicians mulling over the foreseen pros and cons. But Indie singer-songwriter Ritviz is in favour of embracing the new technology, reasoning that people need to use it as an assistant, not the creator. Electronica musician Ritviz released his debut album Mimmi last year

“We should embrace AI technology, hundred percent. I’m really looking at it as a new tool that would make music simpler and easier for us. We need to learn. We are living in such an insanely epic time,” says the singer, who released his debut album, Mimmi, last year.

Explaining how the music world has evolved by embracing technology, the 27-year-old adds, “Like some three-four years ago, no one was into a digital way of working. No one thought that we could make music on a laptop. But it got introduced and people learnt to live it. No one thought about it 10-20 years ago. Similarly, some 20-40 years ago, people used to go to studios to create music. Now, people do it at home too.”

The singer, who recently performed in Mumbai, stressing that things change with time and one has to learn to mould themselves as per that. “We are living in the times of the internet, where we could learn things online and also produce on a single laptop. Now, we have AI execution, and I am sure things will even get simpler,” he says.

While many point the negatives of using AI, Ritwiz prefers to look at the positives and benefits. “I get more time to focus on ideation, and not on the other things as execution etc would be managed by AI. In that sense, it is like having an assistant. It is an epic time to be in. I have very little knowledge about it at this point, and I am still learning more with each passing day. But I am really encouraged to learn different ways that will probably help me in making music in the next coming years,” concludes the musician.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail