Internet reacts to Arijit Singh cutting nails on stage during performance: ‘Highly unprofessional’

A recent video of Arijit Singh performing on stage garnered a lot of attention from fans on social media. In the video, the Vida Karo singer was seen singing on stage while taking a nail cutter to trim his nails as he stood at the end of the stage. Many called the act ‘highly unprofessional’. (Also read: Arijit Singh fails to recognize Mahira Khan during concert, watch what he said next) Arijit Singh was seen cutting his nails during a recent performance.

Arijit cut his nails on stage

In the video, which was posted by fan pages of the singer on various social media platforms, Arijit was seen in a grey shirt, with an orange cloth tied around his head. He is seen singing at a concert in Dubai, where he brought a nail cutter and proceeded to trim his nails on stage.

User reactions

Reacting to this video, a user commented, "Highly unprofessional." A second user wrote, “He should have done it before the concert, highly unprofessional, and who gets nail cutters to concerts? Crazy stuff.” Another said, “This is not called humble, this is unhygienic.” A comment read, “Go backstage, do it come back! This is so not cool!” “He should have thought about it before going on stage. So unprepared to play the guitar,” read another comment.

Many fans also came in defense and argued in his favour in the comments. One wrote, "This happened at the Dubai concert recently and I was there! He had difficulties with playing the guitar and hence had to cut his nails." A second fan said, “He did that so that he could tap through his guitars a lil better I think.”

Earlier a video surfaced on social media, where Arijit was seen in another concert in Dubai. But the singer failed to recognise that actor Mahira Khan was sitting right in the front row of the concert. Moments later, the singer gave a shoutout to her and apologised.

Arijit Singh most recently sang the song Vida Karo from Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The biopic drama, which released on Netflix last month, revolved around the life of the titular Punjabi singer who was shot dead along with his pregnant wife.