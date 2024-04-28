Arijit Singh fails to recognize Mahira Khan during concert, watch what he said next

Arijit Singh was performing at a concert in Dubai where he sang the song Zaalima from Raees. But the singer failed to recognise that actor Mahira Khan - on whom the song was picturised, was sitting right on the front row of the same concert. Moments later, the singer gave a shoutout to her and apologised. The interaction was caught by many fans in the concert and is now going viral on social media. (Also read: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan opens up about pregnancy rumours; reveals what she loves, hates, tolerates about her husband) Arijit Singh gave a shoutout to Mahira Khan in his recent concert.

What happened during the concert

In the video that has surfaced on social media, Arijit was seen introducing Mahira Khan to the audience. He says, "You guys must be surprised, should I reveal? I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have the camera there? I was trying to recognise this person, then remembered I had sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan is sitting right in front of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Ma'am gratitude and thank you so much.”

Mahira, who stunned in a black outfit, smiled at the sweet gesture and waved at the audience.

More details

Zaalima was a romantic song from the music album of the film Raees, which had Shah Rukh Khan and Maahira. The romantic ballad also had vocals from Harshdeep Kaur.

Arijit Singh most recently sang the song Vida Karo from Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The biopic drama revolved around the life of the titular Punjabi singer who was shot dead along with his pregnant wife.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim in October last year. It was her second marriage. She earlier married Ali Askari in 2007 and separated in 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son Azlaan.

She was last seen in Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan. The two actors will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.