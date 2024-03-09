Pakistani actor Mahira Khan opens up about pregnancy rumours; reveals what she loves, hates, tolerates about her husband

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has opened up about the "weirdest rumour" she heard about herself lately. Mashion shared a video on its YouTube channel, in which she also spoke about what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her "significant other" husband, Salim Karim. (Also Read | Pakistani actor Mahira Khan issues statement after reports of her pregnancy) Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim in a pastel white lehenga. (Instagram)

Mahira on her pregnancy rumours

When asked about the "weirdest rumour" she heard, the actor said, "Oh, that I'm pregnant. It's not weird it's just a rumour. I don't know where they came up with it. I think it's because I've put on weight, but then they also said that I've also left a Netflix series and a major film and whatnot. But it's not true."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mahira talks about Salim

Mahira was asked what she loves, hates, and tolerates about Salim. Smiling, she replied, "Do I really have to answer this question? I hate that he's not expressive. I tolerate that he's not expressive. No, sometimes I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It's like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on. I like listening to the sound of birds...I love that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone."

Mahira had spoken about pregnancy rumours recently

Recently, speaking with The Express Tribune, Mahira had clarified when her pregnancy rumours had started. Mahira had said, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series."

Mahira, Salim got married last year

Mahira tied the knot with her long-time beau Salim Karim in October last year. The wedding took place in Pakistan's Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends. The actor met Salim, the CEO of Pakistani telecom company Simpaisa, in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkey. This is Mahira's second marriage. She earlier married Ali Askari in 2007 and separated in 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son Azlaan.

About Mahira's projects

Mahira was recently seen in Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan. The two actors will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It also stars Sanam Saeed.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place