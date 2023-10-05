Inside pics from Mahira Khan's fairytale wedding in Pakistan: Check out the extravagant venue with beautiful views

Needless to say, destination weddings are all the rage for celebrity couples – we are looking at you Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha – seeking a celebration that's straight out of a fairytale. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan also had the wedding of her dreams with her now-husband Salim Karim. The couple, along with close friends and family, descended on the tiny town and hill station called Bhurban in Pakistan's Punjab province, and inside photos from their lavish wedding ceremony are out. Also read: Mahira Khan's dreamy pictures from pre-wedding festivities leaves fans swooning Mahira Khan's wedding was a dreamy affair.

Mahira's wedding decor was simple yet stunning

Pakistani photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik shared new pictures from Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's big day that perfectly capture the glitz, glamour and romance at the wedding. Mahira, who was previously married to Ali Askari and shares a son with him, married the Pakistani business tycoon at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban. The pictures shared by Mahira's official wedding photographer give a glimpse of the sprawling manicured outdoor wedding venue at the hotel.

A momentous occasion like a wedding deserves an ethereal setting, and Mahira's big day had many equally stunning settings overlooking the hills and surrounded by lush forests. From the tables covered with greenery to the fairy lights covering the venue at night as the newlyweds celebrated with loved ones, Mahira's Insta-worthy wedding ceremony was made more special with sweeping views of the mountains and pristine lawns.

Reactions to Mahira's destination wedding

An Instagram user wrote, "Well done Mahira for choosing your own country for destination wedding – beautiful Pakistan, beautiful northern areas of Pakistan." Another said about her wedding venue, "This is the most magnificent landscape ever." One more commented, "So glad she chose this location for the wedding."

Commenting on the official wedding photographer's post, an Instagram user said, “This shoot looks like an absolute fairytale - unreal!!?” Another commented, “She deserves every bit of this and more. Stunning pictures, each speaks volume.” A person also wrote, “Haven't seen anything as pure as this!”

