Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Suryagarh Palace Jaisalmer confirms venue in reaction to paparazzo post

The Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding seems to be confirmed between February 4-6 as the official Instagram handle of Suryagarh Palace Jaisalmer reacted to a paparazzo post sharing details about the D-day. The couple is expected to tie the knot in Jaisalmer and around 100 guests including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attend the wedding. Also read: Paparazzo shares wedding date, other details of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Jaisalmer ceremony

Photographer Viral Bhayani had shared on Instagram on Thursday, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.”

Reacting to the post, the official Instagram handle of the Suryagarh Palace wrote, “See you soon,” along with a heart emoticon.

Many of Sidharth and Kiara's fan pages requested the paparazzo to not play spoilsport in the wedding and asked them to respect the couple's privacy. One of the comments read: “Hey, please don't spoil their wedding by posting their pictures before they do!! Please it's a humble request to you all to respect their privacy. Let them enjoy their wedding.” Another comment read: “I respect you and love your posts thanks to you we can learn a lot but please don’t spoil this happy day for them if Sid and Ki want everything to remain secret then let it be their main happiness for us they already love everything secretly because and hid their relationship, let them hide the wedding, please don’t spoil them on this beautiful day.”

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. The two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.

