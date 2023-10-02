News / Entertainment / Others / Who is Mahira Khan’s second husband, Salim Karim? Find out about the Pakistani businessman, who is also a DJ

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 02, 2023 10:01 AM IST

Renowned Pakistani actor Mahira Khan married a businessman named Salim Karim and here's everything you need to know about him.

Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim after dating for many years. The Pakistani actor was previously married to Ali Askari and they have a son, Azlan, who was born in 2009. On Monday, inside photos and videos from Mahira Khan and Salim's wedding took over social media. Mahira married the Pakistani business tycoon at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban, as per a report by Samaa. But who is Salim Karim, Mahira's second husband? And how did he meet Mahira? Also read: Mahira Khan answers if she is ‘secretly married’

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim at their wedding.
Meet Salim Karim, Mahira's husband

As per the portal, Salim Karim is a multifaceted entrepreneur, who has made his mark in the business world as the CEO of Simpaisa. The startup lets people make payments directly through their SIM cards, simplifying financial transactions for countless people, added the report. The company reportedly facilitates merchants from different sectors in over 15 countries.

Mahira, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, and Salim reportedly first crossed paths in 2017 at the launch of a television application called Tapmad TV.

In 2019, Mahira got engaged to the entrepreneur in Turkey in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family, as per a 2019 report by the Pakistan-based news agency, Dispatch News Desk. According to the report, Salim was not only the CEO of the Karachi-based startup Simpaisa, but a professional DJ as well.

Inside Mahira Khan's wedding

Anushay Talha, Mahira Khan's manager, and Pakistani photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, both posted videos sharing glimpses of Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's dreamy wedding. The actor was captured elegantly strolling in a beautiful pastel wedding lehenga as she walked towards Salim. Mahira and Salim hugged and looked emotional in the video.

When Mahira talked about finding love again

In 2020, Mahira was a guest on Samina Peerzada’s web show, Rewind with Samina Peerzada, and revealed that she is in a committed relationship. When asked by the veteran actor whether Mahira was in love with someone special, the Raees star smiled and nodded her head.

“Yeah, I think I am in love,” Mahira had said. When Samina went on to congratulate her, the actor added, “I don’t know, I am so shy about it.” Samina then inquired if she would know the person Mahira had fallen for, to which she responded, “You might, but he’s not from the industry.”

Story Saved
