Mahira Khan answers if she is ‘secretly married’, asks Siri to call her ‘secret husband’. Watch

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, in a new promotional video for her venture Mashion, took on fans’ assumptions about her and revealed if there is any truth to them. The first assumption made about her was that she is ‘secretly married’.

“No, I am not secretly married,” Mahira Khan said, as she proceeded to hold up her hands to show that there was no wedding ring on her fingers. “Do you see a ring? If I do get married, then I will let all of you guys know. And do you think if I was married, all of you guys wouldn’t know? Kyunki yeh log Stories aur yeh sab lagate hai (Because now, everyone puts up Instagram Stories and things like that). Come on! I am not married, I am not even engaged,” she added.

Then, Mahira pretended to call her ‘secret husband’. “Siri (virtual assistant on her phone), I would like to call my secret husband,” she said. As Siri’s voice said, “Calling secret husband,” she remarked, “Haw!”

Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari but they got divorced in 2015. She is a single mother to their 11-year-old son, Azlan, whom she calls her ‘one and only’.





Another fan guessed that Mahira signed a film with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, to which she jokingly said, “Tom, my love, I am so sorry that this has leaked. I tried to hide it for so long. I am sure you are excited and I am sure your team has leaked it. But anyway, I’ll see you soon!”

Also see: Rahul Vaidya serenades Disha Parmar with Mere Haath Mein as they hold hands. Watch video

Mahira made her Bollywood debut with Raees, opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan, in 2017 but could not travel to India to promote her film in the aftermath of the Uri attack. It remains her only Indian release to date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON