Home / Bollywood / Mahira Khan wishes her ‘one and only’, son Azlan, on birthday with adorable post: ‘11 years ago you gave birth to your Mama’

Mahira Khan wishes her ‘one and only’, son Azlan, on birthday with adorable post: ‘11 years ago you gave birth to your Mama’

On her son Azlan’s 11th birthday, Mahira Khan shared a heartfelt post for him, calling him her ‘one and only’. She said that she was always grateful that she was his mother. See the post here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2020 18:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mahira Khan with her son Azlan.
Mahira Khan with her son Azlan.
         

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shared a sweet Instagram post to wish her son, Azlan, a happy birthday. She shared a happy monochrome picture of them, along with a heartfelt message, in which she called him her ‘one and only’.

In her post, Mahira wrote, “My one and only, my only one… 11 years ago you gave birth to your Mama, your mimi. Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother. I pray for you and all the children of this world - to be happy, healthy, brave and kind. Ameen. For you Azlan, a million times over. Only Yours, X.”

Wishes poured in for Azlan in the comments section. “Endless warm hugs and Duas for Azzu,” one Instagram user wrote. “Happy birthday! May you grow up to a world that is much kinder than the one we have today. Ameen!,” another commented. “Awe, adorable son of an adorable mama. Stay blessed. Aameen,” a third wrote.

 

Also read: Swara Bhasker calls Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal to Jaya Bachchan’s speech ‘sickening’, says ‘abuse me if you want’

Mahira is a single parent. She divorced Azlan’s father, Ali Askari, in 2015. In an earlier interview with The Quint, she said that she was an ‘anomaly’ in Pakistan, being a single mother. She also said that her son came first for her. “My first priority is my child. It’s a lot of hard work, but it can be done. It’s all about choices. Many times, I have to let go of good work. Fortunately, the work I’ve done has worked for me.”

In 2017, Mahira made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Dholakia’s Raees, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was unable to come to India to promote her film due to strained bilateral ties after the Uri attack of 2016. However, she joined one of the press meets through video conferencing and said that she was grateful for the response her character had received.

