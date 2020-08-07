Mahira Khan shares her childhood dreams, remembers her mom: ‘What I do miss is my Ama singing to me’

bollywood

Actor Mahira Khan, who was last seen in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has shared some details from her childhood in a fresh Instagram post. She recalled how her mother used to sing lullabies to put her to sleep.

Sharing a cute creative with a child sleeping with a lullaby playing in the background, Mahira wrote , “Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue.. or at least that’s what I was told. All I remember is, waiting for the night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and I would have the night all to myself. I used to dream with my eyes wide open - imagining God knows what all. Acting in a film, winning something in school, talking to the boy I had a crush on.. I would play out different scenarios every night.”

“I can’t say I miss it.. because nothing really has changed ( except for the scenarios of course)! What I do miss, is my Ama singing to me when we were little. That used to put me to sleep right away.. P.S will be stealing more of your work for my stories @abdalmufti amazing art @kaavishtheband,” she concluded.

Remembering her grandparents on the occasion of Eid last week, the Pakistani actor shared a child picture and wrote, “Today I have really really missed my dada dadi. My old home, that feeling of excitement that I would get when Ama used to wake us up.. running upstairs to dadi to show her myself all dressed up. That tray - uff that tray.. my dadi used to set it up so beautifully! All of us cousins used to stand around waiting for our eidi.Today I give eidi.. I try to give it the same way my dadi used to give it to all of us. I think that’s the beauty of life - we pay it forward to our children and our loved ones. Eid Mubarak to all celebrating.”

Mahira has worked in several shows and films in Pakistan - Humsafar, Bol, Manto, among many other things and one Hindi film in Bollywood - Raees.

