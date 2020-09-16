Swara Bhasker calls Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal to Jaya Bachchan’s speech ‘sickening’, says ‘abuse me if you want’

bollywood

Swara Bhasker has taken umbrage to Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal to Jaya Bachchan’s speech in Parliament on Tuesday, in which she accused certain members of the film industry of biting the hand that feeds them. Swara called Kangana’s response ‘sickening’ and reminded her that respecting one’s elders is the first lesson in Indian culture.

In a tweet, Swara wrote, “Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Bas karo please. Apne zehen ki gandagi khud tak seemit rakho, gaali deni hai toh mujhe do… Main tumhari bakwasein khushi khushi sunungi aur yeh keechad kushti ladungi tumhare saath. Badon ki izzat bharatiya sanskriti ka pehla sabak hai - aur tum toh kathit rashtravadi ho (Please stop this. Keep the filth in your mind to yourself or abuse me if you want… I will happily listen to your nonsense and wrestle in the mud with you. Respecting one’s elders is the first lesson in Indian culture, and you say you are a nationalist).”

On Wednesday, Kangana said that Bollywood offered two-minute roles, item numbers and one measly romantic scene, that too after the casting couch. She claimed that she was the one who brought feminism and patriotism in Hindi films.

“Kaun si thali di hai Jaya ji aur unki industry ne? Ek thali mili thi jisme do minute ke role, item numbers aur ek romantic scene milta tha, woh bhi hero ke saath sone ke baad. Maine iss industry ko feminism sikhaya, thali deshbhakti naripradhan filmon se sajayi. Yeh meri apni thali hai, Jaya ji, aapki nahi (What plate is Jaya referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers -- and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the plate with patriotic and women-centric films. This is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours),” she wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, she had written after the veteran actor’s speech in the Rajya Sabha, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

Jaya, on Tuesday, drew the Rajya Sabha’s attention to the negative portrayal of the film industry by some of its members. “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai (they bite the hand that feeds, it’s wrong),” she said.

Kangana had earlier called the film industry a ‘gutter’ and claimed that an overwhelming majority engages in drug use. She has also been attacking the ‘mafia’ in Bollywood, which supposedly works to destroy careers of outsiders such as herself and Sushant Singh Rajput.

