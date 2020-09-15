Kangana Ranaut hits back at Jaya Bachchan, asks if her stance would change if Shweta, Abhishek were targeted instead

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan’s recent remarks against her and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, made during Tuesday’s parliament session. Jaya had condemned comments made by Kangana, where she’d compared the film industry to a ‘gutter’.

In response, Kangana tweeted, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

Jaya, alleging a ‘conspiracy to defame the film industry’, said on the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language.” Previously, Kangana had called the film industry a ‘gutter’ and alleged that 99% of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs.

Replying to a Twitter user who pointed out that the film industry employs not just actors and directors, but also technicians, Kangana wrote, “Like a famous choreographer once said ‘rape kiya toh kya hua roti to di na (so what if you’re violated, at least you got paid)’ is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day,no 8 hours shift regulations.”

She added that in addition to money, employees also deserve respect. The belief that paying someone for their services is enough needs to change, she said, adding that she has compiled ‘a full list of reforms I want from centre government for workers and junior artists’.

Jaya had also expressed shock at Ravi Kishan’s remarks on Monday. “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame,” she had said.

Ravi responded to Jaya’s comments and said that he is surprised that she didn’t support his stance. “I expected Jaya ji to support what I said,” ANI quoted him as saying. “Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji and I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry.” The Bhojpuri actor had alleged that drugs are being smuggled into India by Pakistan and China, in a ploy to corrupt the youth.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and the subsequent drugs-related investigation in the case, questions have been raised about certain alleged activities in the film industry. Sushant’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, has been arrested along with her brother Showik and four others for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor.

