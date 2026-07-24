Mercury retrograde ends on July 23: Why experts say the post-retrograde shadow period still matters

After nearly three weeks of reflection, delays and mixed signals, Mercury retrograde ends on July 23, 2026. For many people who follow astrology, the date marks the end of a phase often linked to communication glitches, travel hiccups and second chances. But spiritual experts say the shift may not feel immediate. Mercury Retrograde 2026 ends (Pinterest)

Latha Jay, a spiritual expert, tells Hindustan Times that Mercury turning direct marks the beginning of a new phase, not the finish line. She says there is still a post-retrograde shadow period, expected to last until around August 6, when people may continue to process the lessons of the past few weeks.

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Why is the shadow period important after Mercury Retrograde ends? While Mercury is no longer retrograde after July 23, Latha Jay says the days that follow can still carry the energy of the retrograde period.

"The energy doesn't change overnight," she says. "The shadow period gives us time to integrate everything we've learned instead of rushing into the next chapter."

Rather than treating July 23 as a day to make sudden changes, she suggests using the coming days to reflect on recent experiences and move ahead with more intention.

Mercury retrograde lessons for spiritual seekers? For those who view astrology as a spiritual practice, Mercury retrograde is often associated with slowing down and taking a closer look at different areas of life.

Latha Jay says the retrograde can encourage people to revisit conversations, long-held beliefs, relationships and habits that may need attention. As Mercury moves direct, she believes the focus changes from asking what the experience was trying to teach them to deciding how they will apply those lessons going forward.

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In her recent Instagram post she shares, "It's time to move from reflection to implementation".